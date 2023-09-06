GOP Strategist Trashes Trump Co-Defendants With ‘Whorehouse’ Swipe

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Republican strategist Alice Stewart on Tuesday pulled no punches when describing the ruthless political ambitions of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

But Stewart told CNN’s Jake Tapper that those indicted alongside the former president — including former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — are just as likely to flip on Trump, given they could now face serious prison time if they are convicted.

“I know a lot of these people in Fulton County that are these co-conspirators or unnamed co-conspirators, from Atlanta. I know these people,” Stewart said in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“They worked so hard and did so much to curry favor with Donald Trump and the Republican Party,” she continued. “These are the kind of people that would throw their momma in a whorehouse to get politically advanced.”

However, Stewart made a dire prediction for Trump.