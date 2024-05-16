PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublicanshush money trial

Trump's GOP Toadies Get Trolled By A Hilariously Truthful Sign

GOP politicians defended Trump outside the courthouse where his hush money trial is taking place, while a protester held a sign reading "bootlickers" behind them.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The Republican members of Congress who devotedly traveled to New York to support Donald Trump in his hush money trial would probably call themselves patriots.

But one protester offered a different, more accurate description of Trump’s GOP toadies.

As several lawmakers stood outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump’s trial is taking place — including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) — someone held up a sign behind them that simply read, “Bootlickers.”

It’s an appropriate term considering many of the politicians trying to appease Trump are doing so out of hopes of staying in the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee’s good graces or possibly being picked as his vice president if he’s elected again.

Other Republican politicians who have made their way to Trump’s trial to support him include House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), as well as Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

The pandering for the former president has been so bad that even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called out his GOP colleagues about it and said it was “demeaning” and “difficult to watch.”

Check out more reactions to the “bootlickers” protester below.

