POLITICS

GOP Voters Rebuke Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response In New Video

“This is a crisis and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it," GOP voters said in Republicans for the Rule of Law's latest ad.

GOP voters call out President Donald Trump’s haphazard and widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic in a new video released Friday by the anti-Trump conservative group Republicans for the Rule of Law.

“Even though I’ve been a Republican all my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus is exactly why,” five “real Republican voters” from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona take turns saying in the 33-second clip.

“He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries,” they continue. “He’s been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage that America had: time to prepare.”

“He says he puts America first, but it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first,” the voters conclude. “This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Check out the clip here:

The pandemic has so far infected upward of 1 million people worldwide and killed more than 54,000. The U.S. has more confirmed cases (245,000+) than any other country, and some 6,000 people have died nationwide.

Last month, Republicans for the Rule of Law used this ad to scorn Trump’s false claim that he’d always taken the threat of the virus seriously:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Republican Party Covid 19
CONVERSATIONS