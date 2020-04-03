“Even though I’ve been a Republican all my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus is exactly why,” five “real Republican voters” from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona take turns saying in the 33-second clip.

“He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries,” they continue. “He’s been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage that America had: time to prepare.”

“He says he puts America first, but it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first,” the voters conclude. “This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Check out the clip here:

The pandemic has so far infected upward of 1 million people worldwide and killed more than 54,000. The U.S. has more confirmed cases (245,000+) than any other country, and some 6,000 people have died nationwide.

Last month, Republicans for the Rule of Law used this ad to scorn Trump’s false claim that he’d always taken the threat of the virus seriously: