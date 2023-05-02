What's Hot

NewstributesGordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot's Death Leaves Fans, Celebs And Critics Wrecked On Twitter

The Canadian icon died Monday at the age of 84.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday at the age of 84.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter, addng:

“Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”

Lightfoot’s music was beloved by fans, and his skills as both a songwriter and a vocalist were admired throughout the industry.

“I can’t think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don’t like,” Bob Dylan once said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle paid tribute to Lightfoot on Twitter by naming one of her favorite songs:

The 1970 track was one of Lightfoot’s four Billboard Top Ten hits:

Author Stephen King quoted 1974′s “Sundown” in his own tribute to Lightfoot:

The track was Lightfoot’s biggest Billboard success, hitting number one and spending four months on the charts:

He’s also remembered for his 1976 hit “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” about a tragedy in Lake Superior the previous year in which the freighter sank during a storm, killing all 29 aboard:

Celebrities, critics and other fans all weighed in on Twitter:

