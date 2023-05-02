Gordon Lightfoot's Death Leaves Fans, Celebs And Critics Wrecked On Twitter

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday at the age of 84.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter, addng:

“Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”

Lightfoot’s music was beloved by fans, and his skills as both a songwriter and a vocalist were admired throughout the industry.

“I can’t think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don’t like,” Bob Dylan once said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle paid tribute to Lightfoot on Twitter by naming one of her favorite songs:

In 2019, I recorded a cover of Gordon Lightfoot's haunting "If You Could Read My Mind" for my Runaway Horses 30th Anniversary box set. https://t.co/ACT4InvEJt

It's one of my favorite songs.

RIP #gordonlightfoot pic.twitter.com/s6cRWFh9Jx — Belinda Carlisle 💙 (@belindacarlisle) May 2, 2023

The 1970 track was one of Lightfoot’s four Billboard Top Ten hits:

Author Stephen King quoted 1974′s “Sundown” in his own tribute to Lightfoot:

Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin' 'round my back stairs." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 2, 2023

The track was Lightfoot’s biggest Billboard success, hitting number one and spending four months on the charts:

He’s also remembered for his 1976 hit “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” about a tragedy in Lake Superior the previous year in which the freighter sank during a storm, killing all 29 aboard:

Celebrities, critics and other fans all weighed in on Twitter:

Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/DY6ZpuXWi7 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot left us today..

When Bob Dylan reveres you & turns to you when he needs to,you know you’re dealing with brilliance. From Canada,Mr. Lightfoot became the Mark Twain of folk music.Trains,rivers, loneliness,romance.His songs were covered by just about everybody RIP. pic.twitter.com/ybA6RrdKR9 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) May 2, 2023

rest in peace gordon lightfoot one of the greatest storytellers pic.twitter.com/F3s7g6hYcn — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) May 2, 2023

RIP to the great songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot played a surprise set before us up in Ontario, in the summer of 2017. We were all freaking out when this sign was posted across from our trailer and the entire band went out to catch his set in the front row. A special day.



RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/1mrjSUew88 — Joe Seiders (@JoeSeiders) May 2, 2023

Your poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration. Rest in peace now, Gordon Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/cF2g0emYey — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) May 2, 2023

“Does anyone know where the love of God goes when the waves turn the minutes to hours?”

Peaceful rest, Gordon Lightfoot. https://t.co/rfXoQ7htxx — Loren McGinnis (@LorenMcGinnis) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot's Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald was the first single I ever bought. God, that song was on all the time for a while on the bus to & from school. Wrote out the lyrics because I thought it was so haunting and beautiful. Still do. RIP. https://t.co/G2G36eRzG0 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) May 2, 2023

Someone who made Canada better than it was. Would see him when he lived near me in my teens, and in concert. His railway trilogy song meant a lot to me, I could see the "seven islands" from my home, and love to be in the lee of Christian Island:https://t.co/i5ae9pWFW8 — Mark Bourrie (@MarkBourrie) May 2, 2023

A couple of years back, Gordon Lightfoot sits cross legged on the floor as John Prine recalls when he first met his songwriting hero in a Toronto folk club in 1971.

pic.twitter.com/aszJrCTMdF pic.twitter.com/APCgVASbYN — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) May 2, 2023

Sad news about a really good songwriter with a unique sound.



“Her name was Ann, and I’ll be damned if I recalled her face. She left me not knowing what to do” https://t.co/NDfppQk7yA — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 2, 2023

RIP Gordon Lightfoot, a Canadian music legend



I think “Sundown” is one of the greatest songs ever written pic.twitter.com/b3jbD9wtB1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 2, 2023

RIP Gordon Lightfoot. The absolute master of the three-minute masculine-voiced sensitive dude folk-pop song. Bangers for days. There is not a fire pit in the Great North he has not soundtracked. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) May 2, 2023

Impossibly propulsive strum. Miles wide voice. Most of all, a deeply sensitive songwriter who exposed the very heart of things. RIP Gordon Lightfoot, one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/b1hLScyxmv — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) May 2, 2023

Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84. He's one of the greatest singer-songwriters that ever existed as "If You Could Read My Mind," "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "Sundown," and about 100 more are stone-cold classics, and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/jx9WLTtE9B — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84.

Calling him a Canadian icon or legend is an understatement.

He was one of our greatest singer-songwriters.

Born in Orillia, Ontario on Nov. 17, 1938, he had several #1 albums & songs.

He won 16 Junos.

RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/2VBKMZvo0o — Craig Baird - Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) May 2, 2023

We are all Canadians tonighthttps://t.co/Zd5JYascx8 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) May 2, 2023