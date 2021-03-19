ENTERTAINMENT

Gordon Ramsay Has Egg On His Face After Daughter's Messy TikTok Prank

The celebrity chef is now just another dad getting pranked on social media.

Gordon Ramsay is usually the one dishing out the punishment, but his daughter Tilly turned the tables on him in a prank that left the celebrity chef with literal egg on his face: 

“I’m still running far far away,” the 19-year-old wrote on TikTok, where the video has more than 15 million views.

Ramsay added on his own Instagram: “Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household....” 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
