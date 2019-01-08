Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Sofia Vergara during an interview with Jay Leno on August 4, 2010.

A 2010 clip of Gordon Ramsay and Sofia Vergara’s appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” is making the rounds on the internet after a Twitter user posted an uncomfortable video of the chef making comments to and touching the “Modern Family” actress.

A user identified as Jason Bolaños posted the video showing certain moments from the 10-minute long interview edited together.

At the beginning of the segment, Vergara is seen acting out a small sketch with host Jay Leno and Ramsay, where she yells in Spanish. Later, during the interview, when Vergara talks about never screaming that way in real life, Ramsay turns to her and asks, “Only in the bedroom?”

He reaches out to touch her as she uncomfortably shifts in her seat and gives the chef a look.

The Tonight Show/YouTube Chef Gordon Ramsey and Sofia Vergara on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2010.

After Leno shows a photo of Vergara eating pizza on the screen, Ramsay tells the actress “You seem like you’re enjoying that ― you have the whole wedge in your mouth at one time?”

When Vergara realizes the innuendo, she puts her hands up in the air with an exasperated look, looks at the chef and just says “What?” In the full clip, she later laughs and goes along with the joke, while Ramsay turns a bright shade of red.

At one point, Vergara appears to yell “ese tipo no respeta,” which translates to “this guy does not respect me” after he insults a dessert she brings on the show. She pretends to hit him and Ramsay turns around to be spanked, which makes the actress even madder.

Towards the end of the clip, the chef smacks her on her upper thigh/bottom area and Vergara says “No! No touching!”

In the full video, Ramsay and Leno also mock Vergara’s accent and Ramsay speaks poorly of her home country, Colombia.

Below is the edited clip:

Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/5xgxLLFZ8R — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) January 6, 2019

“Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable,” Bolaños said in his tweet.

“She straight up yelled ‘this guy does not respect me!’ In Spanish,” one Twitter user wrote. “Her body language is more than indicative of her uncomfortableness towards his presence.”

Many more on social media agreed:

Is he married with like 6 kids tf is wrong with Gordon Ramsey — Amna (@b4sic_amna) January 6, 2019

It sucks because if Sofia had smacked him upside the head like he deserved or tried to communicate to him in a serious manner that she was uncomfortable she would have been called a crazy or angry Latina. — ENIGMONSTER (@MonsterStan2) January 6, 2019

Gordon Ramsey was making a bunch of sexual innuendos towards her and speaking poorly of Colombia and even smacked her butt at one point. My queen should’ve stabbed him either her shoe — Jacob 🦇 (@zalesperson) January 6, 2019

-look how comfortable he is with using ANY and EVERY opportunity to touch her. The privilege of a #pig🤢 — Dominick Gerard (@DominickdeLuxe) January 7, 2019

When one Twitter user pointed out that the conversation looked like “casual banter,” another said that Vergara “was almost melding with the far side of the chair.”

Casual banter? She was almost melding with the far side of the chair. — Mac (@annamfeelingood) January 7, 2019

HuffPost reached out to Vergara, Ramsay and Leno for comment and will update this post accordingly.

Check out the full interview below: