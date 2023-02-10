What's Hot

Freshman Democrat Puts Jim Jordan On Blast Over Whistleblower Claims

My Doctor Offered Me A 'Modern Medical Miracle.' Then A Side Effect Changed My Life Forever.

Trump Declares There's Only One Good Thing About Super Bowl Halftime Queen Rihanna

Seth Meyers Gleefully Relives Moment 'P***y Ass B***h' Entered Congressional Record

Roseanne Barr Claims ABC Wanted Her To Die By Suicide In Wild New Interview

'Bad Idea': Mitch McConnell Rips Rick Scott's Proposal To 'Sunset' Medicare, Social Security

New York Woman Poisoned Lookalike With Cheesecake To Steal Her Identity

Sen. John Fetterman Remains In Hospital; MRI Rules Out Stroke

‘It Just Rang’: In Crises, U.S. Special Hotline Calls To China Are Going Unanswered

'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Tells Tucker Carlson 'Abortion Is Like Climbing A Skyscraper'

CDC Adds COVID Vaccines To Recommended Immunizations For Children, Adults

California Navy Veteran Charged In 1981 Cold Case Killings Of 2 Women

Entertainmentjames cordenSuper Bowlthe late late show

Gordon Ramsay Gets Ruder And Ruder Judging Super Bowl Snacks On 'Late Late Show'

The famous chef cooked up some nasty putdowns and repeated a gross gesture.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles don’t hit as hard as Gordon Ramsay ― when it comes to judging Super Bowl snacks. (Watch the video below.)

The famous chef was tasked with reviewing big-game creations made by “The Late Late Show” staff on Thursday, and he didn’t hold back. Literally.

He repeatedly spit the samples onto the floor while adding nasty commentary.

A nearly retching Ramsay expelled “S&M” sausage and mozzarella stromboli (an homage to halftime singer Rihanna’s “S&M” song), Philly cheesteak puff pastries, tomato bisque and teriyaki meatball sliders. He said the sliders resembled his dog’s poop.

But the unkindest ― and funniest ― cut of all was aimed at associate producer Chanler Jackson’s vegan seven-layer dip.

“It looks like the inside of my granddad’s colostomy bag,” Ramsay sniped, getting big laughs out of host James Corden and the audience.

Yeah, he spit that out, too.

One dish actually got his approval: production coordinator Pedro Domit’s tahini tacos and guacamole with pomegranate.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community