LOADING ERROR LOADING

Where’s Ozzy Ozbourne when you need him?

On Friday, singer Taylor Momsen shared an Instagram video of the moment she was bitten by a bat while opening up for AC/DC on the rock band’s Power Up Tour on Wednesday.

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…” she captioned her post.

Advertisement

In the footage, Momsen, 30, is seen onstage with her band during a stop in Seville, Spain, at the La Cartuja Stadium when a bat randomly lands on her leg.

“You guys are pointing at something and I don’t know what you’re saying,” Momsen can be heard telling the crowd in the clip during their performance of “Witches Burn.”

Seconds later, she suddenly realized the winged mammal was clinging to her leg.

“There’s a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?” she said into the microphone as several assistants approached her to remove the bat.

Advertisement

While she didn’t pull an Osbourne and bite the bat’s head off like he did while performing more than 40 years ago, the “Gossip Girl” alum handled the mishap without missing a beat.

“I must really be a witch,” she jokingly told the crowd as she continued performing. “It’s all right, and the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend.”

Momsen revealed in her post’s caption that she was transported to the hospital for rabies shots to treat her bites.

“He was cute, but yes, he bit me … so rabies shots for the next two weeks,” she wrote on Instagram.

The musician also thanked the hospital staff whom she said “dubbed her” the “batgirl” after seeing the incident on the local news.

Momsen’s two million followers flew over to her comments section to sound off over the wild moment.

“This is the most rock n roll, witchy thing that has ever happened and I’m obsessed 🦇 (and also happy you’re ok!),” one person wrote.

Advertisement

Another user questioned whether the bite hurt, to which Momsen replied, “the bite? No. The shots? YES 🙏❤️.”