Shopping

13 Gourmet Hot Sauces For The Spicy Food Lover In Your Life

From the uber-fiery to more moderate, flavorful varieties, these hot sauces are sure to delight even the most hardcore spice fiend.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bravado-Spice-Pepper-Blueberry-Natural/dp/B00XZZRI1Q?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bravado Spice Co" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bravado-Spice-Pepper-Blueberry-Natural/dp/B00XZZRI1Q?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Bravado Spice Co</a>., <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Organic-Sriracha-Yellowbird-Plant-Based-Homegrown/dp/B0848FJJMG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Yellowbird Sauce" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Organic-Sriracha-Yellowbird-Plant-Based-Homegrown/dp/B0848FJJMG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Yellowbird Sauce</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zombie-Apocalypse-Ghost-Chili-ounces/dp/B00AWE2L7O?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zombie Apocalypse chili sauce." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zombie-Apocalypse-Ghost-Chili-ounces/dp/B00AWE2L7O?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61892e8ae4b0a518aca35b82,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Zombie Apocalypse chili sauce.</a>
Amazon
From left to right: Bravado Spice Co., Yellowbird Sauce, Zombie Apocalypse chili sauce.

We all have that friend who loves to drown their food in hot sauce, regardless of the cuisine. And to be fair, they may be on to something. There’s nothing like adding a decadent hot sauce to a simple dish to elevate it to new flavorsome heights. Gourmet hot sauces are a total treat, and even those who consider themselves connoisseurs might not always go out of their way to purchase new, exciting options. That’s why it’s a great gift for people who love spicy foods.

It’s an easy way to cater to someone’s personal taste (literally) without having to purchase something complicated, over-the-top or super expensive. And it’ll be just as appreciated by a loved one as it will be by a work colleague or acquaintance. It really is the perfect gift for anyone who has a thing for food with a kick.

We’re bringing the heat with 13 gourmet hot sauces, including a few cult favorites, vegan options and some new, unexpected additions to the scene. Some of these may stretch the limits of the technical definition of a hot sauce, but they are all spicy toppings that you spoon, squirt or pour on food, and that’s good enough for us. Add them to eggs, sandwiches, pizzas and much more — though most of them are tasty enough to eat off a spoon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A sweet spin on Sriracha
Amazon
Yellowbird Sauce's blue agave sriracha has a Texas twist, bringing heat from jalapeños to a fiery blend of delicious ingredients. The savory garlic finish is perfect for tacos, pizzas, eggs, sandwiches and so much more.

Get it on Amazon for $7.99.
2
An Amazon favorite
Amazon
Secret Aardvark's habanero hot sauce is wildly popular thanks to unexpected Caribbean and Tex-Mex flavors. It's a medium heat level sauce that is bursting with flavor and will enhance just about any dish.

Get it on Amazon for $6.99.
3
A fear-inducing hot sauce
Amazon
Ghost chili peppers and habaneros mixed with spices, veggies, vinegar and oil come together in Zombie Apocalypse Sauce to create a fearsome flavor combo. It is not for the faint of heart.

Get it on Amazon for $13.55.
4
A vegan Sichuan sauce
Amazon
You've likely heard of Fly By Jing's famous chili crisp, but this all-natural, vegan classic Zhong Sauce is just as incredible. It's sweet, tangy, spicy and umami-rich, versatile enough for dumplings, soups, marinades, noodles, stir fry and more.

Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
5
A smoky and fiery hot sauce that brings the pain
Amazon
This hot sauce is no joke. A single dab of Da Bomb's Beyond Insanity sauce will send your brain to the farthest reaches of space, making it perfect for the most hardcore hot sauce fans out there.

Get it from Amazon for $10.49.
6
A delicious and flavorful sauce
Amazon
Hotter Than El's Ghost Sauce gets a serious spice boost thanks to the addition of ghost peppers. It's hot without being overpowering and has a well-balanced, tasty flavor.

Get it from Amazon for $24.03.
7
A fruit-based hot sauce
Amazon
Step up your game with this creative and unexpected hot sauce from Bravado Spice Co. It's made with fresh blueberries, black pepper and ghost peppers, making it the perfect addition to both savory and sweet dishes.

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
8
An assorted pack of classic Mexican flavors
Amazon
Mexican food lovers need to get their hands on these four traditional hot sauce flavors. It includes a salsa verde, roja, habanero and chipotle sauce -- a must for taco night.

Get it from Amazon for $35.87.
9
An addictive chili crisp
Amazon
It'll only be a matter of time before you start sneaking spoonfuls of this incredibly popular chili crisp. Is it technically a hot sauce? No, but who cares when it's this delicious and works perfectly with just about any food?

Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
10
A truffle-filled flavor sensation
Amazon
Truffle and hot sauce lovers can bond over their love of Truff's decadently delicious hot sauce. It's a bright, spicy sauce bursting with flavor thanks to chili peppers, agave nectar, coriander and more blended with the umami of white truffle.

Get it on Amazon for $31.49.
11
A vinegar-based hot sauce
Amazon
You may have seen this yummy vegan and gluten-free sauce featured on "Hot Ones." Heartbeat's Red Habanero hot sauce is made with bell pepper and fermented red habanero peppers that give it the perfect blend of spicy and savory with touches of garlic and lime.

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
12
A hot sauce that's actually honey
Amazon
You can't have a list of hot sauces and not include this cult-fave hot chili-inflused honey. Mike's Hot Honey brings the heat to pizza, wings, cheese and even cocktails. It couldn't be more delicious if it tried.

Get it on Amazon for $18.99.
13
An all-purpose zinger
Amazon
Get a real wake-up call and throw Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce on your breakfast. It's an incredibly fresh blend of hot chili peppers, onions, ginger, lemon juice, horseradish, turmeric, mustard and apple cider vinegar. It's spicy enough to make you feel alive, but won't leave you in lasting pain.

Get it from Amazon for $6.11.
Great Gifts For People Who Are Always Cold
shoppingFoodGift Guidesgiftshot sauce