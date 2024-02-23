This Hybrid Air Fryer Holds Huge Batches Of Food, And Is At Its Lowest Price Ever

“Wasn’t sure I really needed one of these, but after being convinced by a friend with this same brand/style but larger size unit, decided to give it a try. While it may look smaller than an oven, it definitely holds a lot inside, and I have yet to ever fill my actual oven, so this makes a lot more sense. Heats up quickly and does exactly what it says it’ll do on multiple settings... I am very impressed - and I’m not even a fan of cooking anything... this totally eliminates the oven for 99% of anything I would usually bake in an oven, and it’s so much easier to use, quicker and no hot spots in weird places, like I have in the back of my oven. This replaces a much older basic toaster oven that did it’s job for what it could do, but now I have so many other options to work with, I’ve even started making new things I would have never tried before... Love it!” — MotoBella

“I love the capacity while it doesn’t take a lot of space on my counter.

I can use it for even larger casseroles. No need to use the big oven.

The doors open simultaneously, makes great toast compared to any toaster or toaster oven I’ve had.

Surprisingly low price.” — Azita Azadi

“Great smaller / medium multi-function oven. Appearance and function are *exaclty* as advertised.

So far, so good―love the “french door” opening and even heat. Easy to use, even with its many selections on the touch screen. Lightweight, no it gets warm on the outside pretty quickly, but with careful use and a good space around it (they recommend 4″ from other surfaces) it’s still compact and easy to use on a countertop.” — Rosscoman