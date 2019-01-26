End Of Government Shutdown Is Horribly Timed For Comedy Shows

The end of the partial government shutdown was poorly timed for late-night talk shows, which have made the political impasse part of their commentary for the last month.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he and congressional leaders had agreed to reopen the government until Feb. 15, even though no money is being allocated to pay for a border wall.

On Fridays, the late-night shows generally offer reruns or episodes compiled from segments taped earlier in the week. But that didn’t mean there was total silence on the deal.

“The Late Show” put together a new cold open acknowledging that Trump was folding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the government shutdown.

On #LSSC tonight: President Trump has joined the great @BenFolds in a very exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/vUFukaVXm0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 26, 2019

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” tweeted its thanks to furloughed government workers who had appeared on the show in recent weeks.

The #GovernmentShutdown is over! Thanks to all of our furloughed federal employees for joining us the last few weeks. We’ll miss you but we’re happy you can get back to your real jobs now! pic.twitter.com/6xXjAdZWW6 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 25, 2019

And Comedy Central tweeted that the reopening of the government was “the feel-good story of the year,” adding the hashtag #TrumpCaved.

Expect to hear more about the reopening of the government next week.