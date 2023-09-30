House Passes Short-Term Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown With Hours To Spare; Ukraine Money Cut

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Republicans, after a week of struggling, found a bipartisan path to keeping the government open past tonight: jettisoning aid to Ukraine in a move critics say will embolden Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The House voted 335 to 91 for a temporary funding bill to keep the government open until Nov. 17 and also fund disaster assistance. Two hundred and nine Democrats joined all 126 Republicans in voting for the package.

It now heads over to the Senate, where a bipartisan plan to keep the government open was stalled by Republicans who wanted to see what the House sent over.

Lawmakers were racing against the clock, as current funding for the government expires Saturday night. However, a shutdown’s effects would probably not be be felt until early next week.

Democrats initially balked at the bill, saying they had not been given enough time to read its 71 pages. But faced with the political reality that they could be blamed for a shutdown by insisting on aid to Ukraine, many decided to embrace the bill.

But Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee read a letter from Mike McCord, the Pentagon’s under secretary for defense, who warned, “Delays to additional funding would also be perceived by Ukraine as a sign of wavering U.S. support and likely as a betrayal of our previous commitments. Allies and partners are also unlikely to sustain their increased level of support without clear, continuing U.S. leadership.”

