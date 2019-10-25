The OLC’s modified opinion was already dubious, because it did not really explain where Maguire got the authority to overrule Atkinson’s determination. But when the whistleblower complaint was finally released to the public on Thursday, a bigger problem with the altered OLC opinion arose: It did not address allegations of a White House cover-up at all. It simply ignored the accusation that officials placed the Trump-Zelensky memo in a system reserved for classified materials.

That mystery was solved, in part, when the OLC released a redacted version of its original opinion on Thursday. This document, dated Sept. 3, does address the alleged cover-up—in a single footnote. “The complainant stated that some officials at the White House had advised that this action may have been an abuse of the system,” OLC acknowledged, but Atkinson “did not discuss this allegation in concluding that the complaint stated an urgent concern.”