Illinois Governor Signs Landmark Abortion Rights Bill Into Law

Last month, Missouri joined several other states in passing a so-called “fetal heartbeat” law, which banned abortions after about six weeks into pregnancy. Similarly restrictive laws have passed in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio — though all currently face legal challenges from Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and other pro-choice groups.

After signing the bill, Pritzker emphasized his lifelong support for a woman’s right to choose.

“When I became Governor, I promised that Illinois would become a national leader in protecting reproductive rights,” he said. “And with the signing of the Reproductive Health Act, I’m keeping that promise.”