For the third week in a row, “Outer Banks” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix-produced teen drama returned for a second season in July.

In second place is “Grace and Frankie” after the seventh and final season premiered on Aug. 13. Production on the season was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first four episodes became available last week. The remaining 12 episodes are expected to premiere in 2022.

Next on the list is “All American,” a CW high school sports drama inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. The third season joined Netflix on July 27.

Netflix The final season of "Grace and Frankie" premiered on Netflix on Aug. 13.

Beyond those three, there’s also the Christina Tosi dessert competition show “Bake Squad” and the two docuseries “Untold” and “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami.”

The only other show in the ranking that isn’t produced by Netflix is the family-friendly “CoComelon.”

Shows produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix are denoted with (Netflix).

