These Are The Best Satin-Lined Beanies For Protecting Your Hair This Winter

I swear by Grace Eleyae's beanies for keeping my strands moisturized and frizz-free.

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fproducts%2Fsatin-lined-fisherman-beanie-sand-1%3Fvariant%3D39552165118057" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Grace Eleyae&#x27;s everyday beanie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fproducts%2Fsatin-lined-fisherman-beanie-sand-1%3Fvariant%3D39552165118057" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Grace Eleyae's everyday beanie</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarm%2Fproducts%2Fsatin-lined-ribbed-beanie-lavender%3Fvariant%3D39552181764201" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hightop beanie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarm%2Fproducts%2Fsatin-lined-ribbed-beanie-lavender%3Fvariant%3D39552181764201" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hightop beanie</a> and<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarm%2Fproducts%2Forange-foldover-warm-slap-w-pom%3Fvariant%3D33022328635497" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" foldover warm slap. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=100414&afftrack=-6368460ce4b06f38ded5c067&urllink=www.graceeleyae.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarm%2Fproducts%2Forange-foldover-warm-slap-w-pom%3Fvariant%3D33022328635497" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> foldover warm slap. </a>
Grace Eleyae
As I’m writing this, it’s nearly 80 degrees outside in New York City — which wouldn’t be questionable if it wasn’t almost Thanksgiving. Despite the current summer-like temperatures, the east coast is still in for a particularly cold winter, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. A chilly winter season calls for the appropriate clothing and accessories to keep warm and toasty.

One of my go-to pieces I reach for every year is my beloved beanie from Grace Eleyae, a Black woman-owned haircare brand that keeps healthy hair in mind. After experiencing significant hair breakage during a trip to Kenya in 2014, Grace Eleyae created the brand with modernity and functionality at the forefront. What makes Grace Eleyae’s beanies stand out to me is the fact that they’re all designed with satin lining. This type of beanie, like silk pillowcases, provides hair protection benefits such as eliminating friction to reduce frizz and locking in moisture.

Other beanies I’ve bought in the past didn’t have this useful feature, and upon taking them off, my hair would always look like I just ran through a tornado full of static. Satin-lined beanies are particularly great because I have natural hair and it’s usually drier in the wintertime. With these, I don’t have to sacrifice the health of my hair to look cute and stay cozy. And I’m supporting and lifting up a Black-owned brand in the process, which is always a plus for me.

Below, I rounded up four beanies from Grace Eleyae that deserve a spot in your winter wardrobe lineup, including a classic high top style and a slouchy everyday style that can be dressed up or down.

Grace Eleyae
A foldover beanie
For a more textured look, this foldover beanie is the ultimate winter accessory. It features an interior satin lining Grace Eleyae is known for and adjustable drawstrings to secure a comfortable fit on your head. It comes in multiple colors, including blue, cream, black and wine red.
Grace Eleyae
A fisherman beanie
The first Grace Eleyae product I ever tried was this fisherman-style beanie, which I'm incredibly excited to break out again now that temperatures will be dropping in New York City. Thanks to the perfect amount of stretch built into the acrylic material, it's big head-friendly and will mold to your head to keep you warm. Like the rest of the brand's headwear, the interior is lined with smooth satin to prevent hair snagging, breakage, frizz and moisture loss. It comes in multiple colors, including taupe, lilac purple, red, cream, olive green, black and gray.
Grace Eleyae
A high top beanie
The classic pointed silhouette of this high top beanie makes it suitable for fall and winter. It even has adjustable drawstrings to get the perfect fit and — you guessed it — an ultra-soft satin lining to protect your hair. It comes in colors like gray, olive green, red, taupe, black and lavender.
Grace Eleyae
A slouchy pom beanie
The pom beanie is a timeless accessory that makes a playful appearance every winter. This piece of stretchy headwear features a knitted acrylic body and adjustable drawstrings. It comes in gray, orange, black, cream and tan.
