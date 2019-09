NOW PLAYING

‘Grace & Frankie’ Actor June Diane Raphael On Wanting To Run For Office In The #MeToo Era

“Grace & Frankie” actor June Diane Raphael joins Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani to discuss women in politics in the #MeToo era. She also discusses The Jane Club, the coworking space she co-founded that’s changing the game for working moms (and dads) in Hollywood, and her new book “Represent,” a guide for women interested in running for office.