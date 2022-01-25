Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Rides A Horse Down Chanel Runway

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, took the meaning of “horsing around” to new heights at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.
The Chanel brand ambassador, who took on the coveted role in 2021, opened the luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection on horseback.
The royal wore an all-black Chanel outfit with a matching black helmet as she trotted by the likes of Anna Wintour, Pharrell, Margot Robbie, Sofia Coppola and others, while musician Sébastien Tellier played live.
Chanel began teasing the fashion darling’s appearance on its Instagram two days ago, sharing photos of the 35-year-old wearing Chanel and riding her horse.
Charlotte is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, who died in 1990. Charlotte’s uncle is Prince Albert II, the sovereign prince of Monaco.
Charlotte, who is 11th in line to the throne, is a model, writer and accomplished equestrian.
You can watch her exquisite entrance below:
See what all the stars wore to attend the glamorous show below:
