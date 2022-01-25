Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Rides A Horse Down Chanel Runway

Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse on the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show at Le Grand Palais Ephemere on Jan. 25. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, took the meaning of “horsing around” to new heights at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

The Chanel brand ambassador, who took on the coveted role in 2021, opened the luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection on horseback.

Advertisement

The royal wore an all-black Chanel outfit with a matching black helmet as she trotted by the likes of Anna Wintour, Pharrell, Margot Robbie, Sofia Coppola and others, while musician Sébastien Tellier played live.

Sofia Coppola looks on as Charlotte and her horse make their way down the runway. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Just a very casual horse on the Chanel runway. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Chanel began teasing the fashion darling’s appearance on its Instagram two days ago, sharing photos of the 35-year-old wearing Chanel and riding her horse.

Charlotte is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, who died in 1990. Charlotte’s uncle is Prince Albert II, the sovereign prince of Monaco.

Charlotte, who is 11th in line to the throne, is a model, writer and accomplished equestrian.

Advertisement

You can watch her exquisite entrance below:

See what all the stars wore to attend the glamorous show below:

Charlotte Casiraghi, Virginie Viard and Xavier Veilhan walk the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Williams at the show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Anna Wintour was also in attendance. Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Sofia Coppola, in Chanel, while at Chanel. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Chanel muse and ambassador Margot Robbie was also in attendance at the show. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images