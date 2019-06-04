Charlotte Casiraghi Channels Grandmother Grace Kelly On Wedding Day

Charlotte Casiraghi paid tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco (the Hollywood actress formerly known as Grace Kelly), when she got married over the weekend.

Casiraghi, a model and equestrian, tied the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam on Saturday. For the civil ceremony, the bride wore a long-sleeve brocade Saint Laurent mini-dress in a fabric similar to the dress Grace donned at her civil ceremony with Prince Rainier III in 1956.

Casiraghi and Rassam’s ceremony took place at the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, where the bride’s grandparents married 63 years before.

Bettmann via Getty Images Grace, in a brocade skirt and jacket ensemble, pictured with Rainier at their civil wedding ceremony on April 18, 1956. The religious ceremony took place the following day.

For the reception, the bride changed into a strapless Chanel gown that she accessorized with what appeared to be the same three-strand Cartier diamond necklace that Rainier reportedly gave to Grace as a wedding present.

Jack Rosen via Getty Images Princess Grace wearing the diamond Cartier necklace.

Even Casiraghi’s reception hairstyle — a soft, wavy bob — was reminiscent of her grandmother, who died in 1982 when she had a stroke while driving, four years before Casiraghi was born. Casiraghi’s mother is Princess Caroline of Hanover, Grace and Rainier’s eldest child. Casiraghi does not hold a royal title but is 11th in line to the Monegasque throne.

Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images The Cartier necklace was previously on display at Madrid's Museum Thyssen.

Casiraghi and Rassam’s 6-month-old son, Balthazar, was present at the nuptials, along with the couple’s two children from their previous relationships: her 5-year-old son and his 7-year-old daughter.