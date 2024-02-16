SportsKansas City Chiefskansas city

Gracie Hunt, Daughter Of Chiefs Owner, Prompts Outrage With Parade Shooting Post

The former Miss USA contestant was accused of being insensitive.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, got scolded for sharing a glam photo of her holding the Super Bowl trophy in a downcast post about the parade shooting.

Read the room,” one angry commenter wrote on X Thursday.

The team’s victory celebration turned tragic when an apparent argument erupted in gunfire, killing at least one person and wounding at least 22, including many children.

On X Wednesday, Hunt wrote of a “perfect day” of love “turned upside down in an instant.” She expressed anger at the violence and heartbreak for the victims, but celebratory photos of her on the parade route mitigated the message, many said.

Hunt, a former Miss USA contestant, often posts photos of herself on Instagram to promote the team and her fitness lifestyle.

However, critics say the pics of her reveling in the parade while she mourned the tragedy crossed the line.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

