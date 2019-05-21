The move probably unfolded a whole lot better in his head.
Footage going viral on Twitter shows a graduate attempting to do a backflip on stage during a commencement ceremony, but it didn’t quite work out:
It’s not clear if the grad was physically injured, but at the very least, the mishap certainly hurt his pride.
According to Mashable, the incident took place at El Paso Community College over the weekend.
