In the midst of the stuffy black-tie attire that accompanies awards show season, the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet offers a welcome breath of fresh air.
Celebrities generally take more risk on their Grammys looks ― gravitating towards color, splashes of sequins and the latest wacky creations from the runways.
This year’s awards ― held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday― were no exception. Cardi B showed up in one of the biggest and boldest looks of the night, wearing a piece from designer Thierry Mugler’s 1995 Couture collection. One Twitter fan playfully dubbed the look “Ferrero Rocher couture,” inspired by Cardi B’s headpiece.
Camila Cabello dazzled in a floor-length, full-sleeved pink sequined gown, while Janelle Monae’s hat and angular dress ensured all eyes were on her as she commanded the carpet. Don’t even get us started on Lady Gaga’s elegant yet understated look, which featured over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
Check out all of the looks from music’s biggest night below: