In the midst of the stuffy black-tie attire that accompanies awards show season, the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet offers a welcome breath of fresh air.

Celebrities generally take more risk on their Grammys looks ― gravitating towards color, splashes of sequins and the latest wacky creations from the runways.

This year’s awards ― held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday― were no exception. Cardi B showed up in one of the biggest and boldest looks of the night, wearing a piece from designer Thierry Mugler’s 1995 Couture collection. One Twitter fan playfully dubbed the look “Ferrero Rocher couture,” inspired by Cardi B’s headpiece.

Camila Cabello dazzled in a floor-length, full-sleeved pink sequined gown, while Janelle Monae’s hat and angular dress ensured all eyes were on her as she commanded the carpet. Don’t even get us started on Lady Gaga’s elegant yet understated look, which featured over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Check out all of the looks from music’s biggest night below:

Camila Cabello Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Offset and Cardi B Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Dolly Parton VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Ricky Martin and his son Matteo John Shearer via Getty Images

Janelle Monae VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Alicia Keys John Shearer via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Chloe X Halle Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Maren Morris Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Swizz Beatz John Shearer via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Charlie Puth VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

BTS John Shearer via Getty Images

Beck John Shearer via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Rashida Jones Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Eve Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tierra Whack Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Diplo Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Miguel Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Margo Price Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ricky Rebel Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Brothers Osborne Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kaskade Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dua Lipa Neilson Barnard via Getty Images