2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: All The Looks You Have To See

The looks were as wild and wacky as ever.

In the midst of the stuffy black-tie attire that accompanies awards show season, the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet offers a welcome breath of fresh air. 

Celebrities generally take more risk on their Grammys looks ― gravitating towards color, splashes of sequins and the latest wacky creations from the runways.

This year’s awards ― held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday― were no exception. Cardi B showed up in one of the biggest and boldest looks of the night, wearing a piece from designer Thierry Mugler’s 1995 Couture collection. One Twitter fan playfully dubbed the look “Ferrero Rocher couture,” inspired by Cardi B’s headpiece. 

Camila Cabello dazzled in a floor-length, full-sleeved pink sequined gown, while Janelle Monae’s hat and angular dress ensured all eyes were on her as she commanded the carpet. Don’t even get us started on Lady Gaga’s elegant yet understated look, which featured over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. 

Check out all of the looks from music’s biggest night below: 

  • Camila Cabello
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Miley Cyrus
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Offset and Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jada Pinkett Smith
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Ricky Martin and his son Matteo
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Alicia Keys
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Jameela Jamil
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Chloe X Halle
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Maren Morris
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Swizz Beatz
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Kacey Musgraves
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Charlie Puth
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • BTS
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Beck
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rashida Jones
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Eve
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Tierra Whack
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Diplo
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Miguel
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Margo Price
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Ricky Rebel
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Brothers Osborne
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Kaskade
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Dua Lipa
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

