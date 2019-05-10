Grammys Name First Female President After 62 Years

Dugan will formally begin her new role in the Academy at the start of August.

In a statement published by Billboard, Bono, the U2 frontman who co-founded (RED) with activist Bobby Shriver in 2006, praised Dugan’s work on the initiative.

“We’ll miss Deb at (RED), but after helping the team raise more than $600 million for the fight against AIDS, she’ll always be part of the (RED) band and I look forward to seeing what she’ll do in her new role, cracking the ceiling and helping the Recording Academy crack open a new future in the process,” he said.