Celebs Matching Masks With Their Outfits Is The Hottest Grammys Red Carpet Trend

Red carpet looks just unlocked a whole new level of coordination with the addition of the matching mask.
At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, nominees were allowed to attend the red carpet and ceremony in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center, marking a change from some of the virtual award shows over the past few months.
Public health precautions still remained clearly in place, though, as attendees wore masks while seated during the socially-distanced gala.
Never ones to miss a fashion moment, some entertainers ― including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Chika and Taylor Swift ― coordinated their masks with their red-carpet looks.
Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the Grammy for Best New Artist early in the show, paired her silky orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with matching shoes and mask.
Swift kept things woodland fairy chic by accessorizing her floral mini with a flowery mask that looked like it was cut from the same cloth. Chika, who ruled the red carpet in a pale purple, pink and teal Nike get-up, wore a ruffled covering with the same color scheme.
Styles’ lavender boa basically stole the show, but it had some competition from his “Clueless”-esque plaid jacket and mask.
Eilish took things one step further for her red carpet look ― matching her mask with her pink-and-gray suit and bucket hat ― all the way to her nails.
Twitter loved the attention to detail and admittedly had some thoughts:
