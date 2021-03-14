CORONAVIRUS

Celebs Matching Masks With Their Outfits Is The Hottest Grammys Red Carpet Trend

The red carpet looks played in harmony with health measures at the music awards.
Billie Eilish and Harry Styles keep it safely matchy-matchy.

Red carpet looks just unlocked a whole new level of coordination with the addition of the matching mask. 

At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, nominees were allowed to attend the red carpet and ceremony in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center, marking a change from some of the virtual award shows over the past few months. 

Public health precautions still remained clearly in place, though, as attendees wore masks while seated during the socially-distanced gala.

Never ones to miss a fashion moment, some entertainers ― including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Chika and Taylor Swift ― coordinated their masks with their red-carpet looks. 

Chika takes the pastel theme a notch above in her look for the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the Grammy for Best New Artist early in the show, paired her silky orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with matching shoes and mask.

Swift kept things woodland fairy chic by accessorizing her floral mini with a flowery mask that looked like it was cut from the same cloth. Chika, who ruled the red carpet in a pale purple, pink and teal Nike get-up, wore a ruffled covering with the same color scheme. 

Styles’ lavender boa basically stole the show, but it had some competition from his “Clueless”-esque plaid jacket and mask. 

Taylor Swift is a garden party from knees to nose.

Eilish took things one step further for her red carpet look ― matching her mask with her pink-and-gray suit and bucket hat ― all the way to her nails. 

Twitter loved the attention to detail and admittedly had some thoughts: 

Check out all of the wildest looks from the Grammys red carpet below: 

  • Doja Cat
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Noah Cyrus
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Lizzo
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Harry Styles
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Dua Lipa
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Haim
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Phoebe Bridgers
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Chika
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • DaBaby
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • H.E.R.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Finneas
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Brittany Howard
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Debi Nova
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Bad Bunny
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Mapy
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Julia Michaels attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Julia Michaels attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
  • Maren Morris
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jhay Cortez
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jhené Aiko and Big Sean
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jacob Collier
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Mickey Guyton
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Trevor Noah
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Black Pumas
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Brandi Carlile
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Keltie Knight
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • D Smoke
    Jerritt Clark via Getty Images
