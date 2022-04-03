Entertainment

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best, Wildest And WTF Looks

After the glitz and glam of last week's Oscars, the stars let loose this weekend at the Grammys.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas ― unless it’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s secret wedding and Diplo is invited, or it involves the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The stars showed up in their best, wildest and most WTF looks on Sunday night for the Grammys red carpet, following the glitz, glam and similar WTF-ness of last week’s Oscars.

Laverne Cox is helming E!’s red carpet, with help from E! correspondents Zanna Roberts Rassi and Naz Perez, Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” and comedian Nikki Glaser.

Trevor Noah will host the actual awards, which are set to start at 8 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will feature performances from the likes of Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

See all the looks below:

TK
Elle King
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Aymée Nuviola
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Alisha Gaddis
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Tiësto and Annika Verwest
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tia Tia
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Spice
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Davis Burleson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Cailin Russo
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Hiatus Kaiyote attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Mon Laferte
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jamee Ranta
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Opium Moon
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Rachel Eckroth
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Natalie Grant
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Sean Ardoin (C) and guests
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Nate Bargatze
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Monk Boudreaux
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jeremy Parsons
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fashiongrammysred carpetlaverne cox