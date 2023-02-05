What's Hot

Entertainmentgrammysred carpet

Grammys 2023 Red Carpet: See All The Best, Wackiest And WTF Looks

Celebrities showed up ― and showed out ― for the year’s most colorful red carpet.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|
Doja Cat, Shania Twain and Lizzo on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.
Doja Cat, Shania Twain and Lizzo on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.
Getty

Stars saved up their wackiest and wildest looks for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday as they showed up ― and showed out ― for the year’s most colorful red carpet.

The awards, hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row, took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Laverne Cox returned to E! News to hold down red carpet coverage prior to the show, alongside E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and TV host Naz Perez.

See all the looks below:

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Lizzo
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Shania Twain
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Miguel
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Domi And Jd Beck
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Harry Styles
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Gayle
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Zoe Davis, Dan Puusaari, Tim Nelson, and Sam Netterfield of Cub Sport
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Lachi
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Fat Joe
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Trevor Noah
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Teddy Swims
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Sierra Ferrell
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Blac Chyna
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Dencia
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jozzy
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Mackenzie Brooke
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
J. Ivy
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Olsen
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Nija Charles
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Kandi Burruss
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Rutger van Woudenberg
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jessy Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lisa Harris and Jimmy Jam
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Cole Walliser
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jason Lee and Amber Rose
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Julia Michaels
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Hannah Monds
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Grace Mod
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Tom Daley
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Sheryl Crow
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Ginger Gonzaga
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Daryl Hannah
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Autumn Rowe
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Tessa Brooks
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Bianca Atterberry
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Anna Sitar
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jack Antonoff
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Bob Riddim and Blvk H3ro
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Hilary Shepard
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Safiyah and Rocky Dawuni
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jesse "Corparal" Wilson
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Rita Wilson
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Sara Davis
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Amanda Kloots
