WINNER: “Electric Messiah” ― High On Fire

“MANTRA” ― Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” ― Bettye LaVette

WINNER: “How Deep Is Your Love” ― PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Come Through And Chill” ― Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Focus” ― Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

WINNER: “Everything Is Love” ― The Carters

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” ― Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town

“Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

“From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

“Hiraeth,” Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

“Beloved,” Snatam Kaur

WINNER: “Opium Moon,” Opium Moon

“Molecules of Motion,” Steve Roach

“Moku Maluhia” – Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Some of That Sunshine,” Regina Carter

WINNER: “Don’t Fence Me In,” John Daversa

“We See,” Fred Hersch

“De-Dah,” Brad Mehldau

“Cadenas,” Miguel Zenón

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole

”The Questions,” Kurt Elling

”The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate Mcgarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

”If You Really Want,” Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest conducted by Vince Mendoza

WINNER: ”The Window,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller

“Live in Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio

“Seymour Reads the Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio

“Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

WINNER: “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“All About That Basie,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

WINNER: “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom,” John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists

“Presence,” Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

“All Can Work,” John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

“Barefoot Dances and Other Visions,” Jim Mcneely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels

WINNER: “Back to the Sunset,” Dafnis Prieto Big Band

“West Side Story Reimagined,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

“Cinque,” Elio Villafranca

“Yo Soy La Tradicion,” Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“You Will Win,” Jekalyn Carr

”Won’t He Do It,” Koryn Hawthorne

WINNER: ”Never Alone,” Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin

”Cycles,” Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE

”A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Reckless Love,” Cory Asbury

WINNER: “You Say,” Lauren Daigle

“Joy,” King & Country

”Grace Got You,” MercyMe featuring John Reube

”Known,” Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

“One Nation Under God,” Jekalyn Carr

WINNER: “Hiding Place,” Tori Kelly

“Make Room,” Jonathan McReynolds

“The Other Side,” The Walls Group

“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: “Look Up Child,” Lauren Daigle

“Hallelujah Here Below,” Elevation Worship

“Living With a Fire,” Jesus Culture

“Surrounded,” Michael W, Smith

“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison,” Zach Williams

Best Gospel Roots Album

WINNER: “Unexpected,” Jason Crabb

“Clear Skies,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Favorites: Revisited By Request,” The Isaacs

“Still Standing,” The Martins

“Love Love Love,” Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album

“Prometo,“Pablo Alboran

WINNER: “Sincera,” Claudia Brant

“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade

“2:00 AM,” Raquel Sofía

“Vives,” Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

“Claroscura,” Aterciopelados

”COASTCITY,” COASTCITY

”Encanto Tropical,” Monsieur Periné

“Gourmet,” Orishas

WINNER: “Aztlán,” Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

“Primero Soy Mexicana,” Angela Aguilar

”Mitad Y Mitad,” Calibre 50

“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II,” Aida Cuevas

”Cruzando Borders,” Los Texmaniacs

“Leyendas De Mi Pueblo,” Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

WINNER: ”¡México Por Siempre!,” Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Pa’Mi Gente,” Charlie Aponte

“Legado,” Formell Y Los Van Van

“Orquesta Akokán,” Orquesta Akokán

“Ponle Actitud,” Felipe Peláez

WINNER: “Anniversary,” Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance

“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste

WINNER: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“All On My Mind,” Anderson East

“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song

“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack

“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples

WINNER: “The Joke,”Brandi Carlile

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine

“Summer’s End,” John Prine

Best Americana Album

WINNER: “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette

“The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine

“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone,” Lee Ann Womack

“One Drop of Truth,” The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album

“Portraits in Fiddles,” Mike Barnett

“Sister Sadie II,” Sister Sadie

“Rivers and Roads,” Special Consensus

WINNER: “The Travelin’ McCourys”, The Travelin’ McCourys

“North of Despair,” Wood & Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Something Smells Funky ’Round Here,” Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

“Benton County Relic,” Cedric Burnside

WINNER: “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” Buddy Guy

“No Mercy in This Land,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

“Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker),” Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: “Please Don’t Be Dead,” Fantastic Negrito

“Here in Babylon,” Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps

“Cry No More,” Danielle Nicole

“Out of the Blues,” Boz Scaggs

“Victor Wainwright and the Train,” Victor Wainwright and the Train

Best Folk Album

“Whistle Down the Wind,” Joan Baez

“Black Cowboys,” Dom Flemons

“Rifles & Rosary Beads,” Mary Gauthier

“Weed Garden,” Iron & Wine

WINNER: “All Ashore,” Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Kreole Rock and Soul,” Sean Ardoin

“Spyboy,” Cha Wa

“Aloha From Na Hoa,” Na Hoa

WINNER: “No ’Ane’I,” Kalani Pe’a

“Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs,” Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album

“As The World Turns,” Black Uhuru

”Reggae Forever,” Etana

”Rebellion Rises,” Ziggy Marley

”A Matter of Time,” Protoje

WINNER: ”44/876, Sting & Shaggy

Best World Music Album

“Deran,” Bombino

“Fenfo,” Fatoumata Diawara

“Black Times,” Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

WINNER: “Freedom,” Soweto Gospel Choir

“The Lost Songs of World War II,” Yiddish Glory

Best Children’s Album

WINNER: “All The Sounds,” Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

“Building Blocks,” Tim Kubart

“Falu’s Bazaar,” Falu

“Giants of Science,” The Pop Ups

“The Nation of Imagine,” Frank & Deane

Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Accessory To War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang),” Courtney B. Vance

“Calypso,” David Sedaris

“Creative Quest,” Questlove

WINNER “Faith - A Journey for All,” Jimmy Carter

“The Last Black Unicorn,” Tiffany Haddish

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation, Patton Oswalt

WINNER: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen

Tamborine, Chris Rock

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: “The Band’s Visit,” Original Broadway Cast

“Carousel,” 2018 Broadway Cast

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” Original Television Cast

“My Fair Lady,” 2018 Broadway Cast

“Once On This Island,” New Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Call Me by Your Name”

”Deadpool 2″

WINNER: ″The Greatest Showman”

”Lady Bird”

“Stranger Things”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson

“Blade Runner 2049,” Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer

“Coco,” Michael Giacchino

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“All The Stars,”Kendrick Lamar & Sza

“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me,” Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade

WINNER: “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“This Is Me,” Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soul),” Terence Blanchard

“Chrysalis,” Kittel & Co.

“Infinity War,” Alan Silvestri

“Mine Mission,” John Powell & John Williams

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

“Batman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis

“Change the World,” Take 6

“Madrid Finale,” John Powell

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

WINNER: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Daversa Big Band featuring Daca Artists

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

“It Was a Very Good Year,” Willie Nelson

“Jolene,” Dan Pugach

“Mona Lisa,” Gregory Porter

“Niña,” Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider

WINNER: “Spiderman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter

Best Recording Package

“Be the Cowboy,” Mitski

“Love Yourself: Tear,” BTS

WINNER: “Masseducation,” St. Vincent

“The Offering,” The Chairman

“Well Kept Thing,” Foxhole

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

“Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box),” Guns N’ Roses

“I’ll Be Your Girl,” The Decemberists

“Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings,” Grateful Dead

WINNER: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic,” Weird Al Yankovic

“Too Many Bad Habits,” Johnny Nicholas

Best Album Notes

“Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924,” Various Artists

“4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument,” Charles A. Asbury

“The 1960 Time Sessions,” Sonny Clark Trio

“The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra,” Various Artists

“Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition),” Bob Dylan

WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists

Best Historical Album

“Any Other Way,” Jackie Shane

“At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight...,” Various Artists

“Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America’s Forgotten War,” Various Artists

“A Rhapsody In Blue - The Extraordinary Life of Oscar Levant,“Oscar Levant

WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do,” The Milk Carton Kids

WINNER: “Colors,” Beck

“Earthtones,” Bahamas

“Head Over Heels,” Chromeo

“Voicenotes,” Charlie Puth

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

WINNER: Pharrell Williams

Best Remixed Recording

“Audio (Cid Remix),” Lsd

”How Long (Edx’s Dubai Skyline Remix),” Charlie Puth

”Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix),” Gabriel & Dresden featuring Sub Teal

”Stargazing (Kaskade Remix),” Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso

WINNER: ”Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix),” Haim

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: “Eye In the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition,” The Alan Parsons Project

“Folketoner,” Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

“Seven Words From the Cross,” Matthew Guard & Skylark

”Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg,” Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir

”Symbol,” Engine-Earz Experiment

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Bates: The (R)Evolution of Steve Jobs,” Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke,” Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

“John Williams at the Movies,” Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds

“Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson,” John Bruce Yeh

WINNER: “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra

“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry

Producer of the Year, Classical

WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Elizabeth Ostrow

Judith Sherman

Dirk Sobotka

Best Orchestral Performance

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

“Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4,” Seattle Symphony

“Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works,” National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic

“Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4,” San Francisco Symphony

WINNER: “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

“Adams: Doctor Atomic,” BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers

WINNER: “Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

“Lully: Alceste,” Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur

“Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier,” Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Verdi: Rigoletto,” Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir

Best Choral Performance

“Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statues,” Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir

“Kastalsky: Memory Eternal,” The Clarion Choir

WINNER: “McLoskey: Zealot Canticles,” Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing

“Rachmaninov: The Bells,” Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

“Seven Words From the Cross,” Skylark

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: “Anderson, Laurie: Landfall,” Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

“Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach,” The Danish Quartet

“Blueprinting,” Aizuri Quartet

“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos,” Aizuri Quartet

“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Berliner Philharmoniker

“Biber: The Mystery Sonatas,” Boston Baroque

“Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26,” The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

“Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square,” Craig Morris

WINNER: “Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Seattle Symphony

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Arc,” Anthony Roth Costanzo

“The Handel Album,” Philippe Jaroussky

“Mirages,” Sabine Devieilhe, Francoics-Xavier Roth

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Randall Scarlata

WINNER: “Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi,” Karim Sulayman

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: “Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush,” JoAnn Falletta

“Gold,” The King’s Singers

“The John Adams Edition,” Simon Rattle

“John Williams at the Movies,” Jerry Junkin

“Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi,” Peter Oundjian

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” Mason Bates

“Du Yun: Air Glow,” Du Yun

“Heggie: Great Scott,” Jake Heggie

WINNER: “Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Aaron Jay Kernis

“Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin,” Missy Mazzoli

Best Music Video

“Apesh*t,” The Carters

WINNER: “This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas

“Pynk,” Janelle Monae

“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack

Best Music Film

“Life in 12 Bars”

“Whitney”

WINNER: “Quincy”

“Itzhak”

“The King”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article listed the wrong name for the winner of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. It was “Steve Gadd Band” by Steve Gadd Band.