'Cancel Culture' Has No Effect On This Year's Grammy Nominees

So-called “cancel culture” apparently isn’t a thing where this year’s Grammy Awards are concerned.

The National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences released the 2022 Grammy nominations Tuesday, and made sure to include nominations for controversial celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K.

Chappelle is a nominee in the Best Spoken Word Album category for “8:46,” a piece he did with Amir Sulaiman, while fellow comedian Louis C.K. is up for Best Comedy Album with “Sincerely Louis CK.”

In addition, Kevin Hart ― who lost a chance to host the Oscars because of homophobic comments ― is also nominated for Best Comedy Album for “Zero Fucks Given.”

Meanwhile, Manson’s guest appearance on Kanye West’s “Donda” album led to him getting nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Chappelle came under fire this year for cracking transphobic jokes in his latest Netflix comedy special, “The Closer.”

Manson was accused of abuse by 15 women and was also charged with a misdemeanor for a 2019 incident where he allegedly spit and blew snot on a female photographer at a New Hampshire concert.

Meanwhile, Louis C.K. is still dealing with the aftermath of a career scandal that began in 2017 after he admitted to sexually harassing five women, whose stories were detailed in a New York Times story.

The fact that nominations were given to people who have been supposedly “canceled” did not go unnoticed on some Twitter users.

only one grammy nom each for dave chappelle, kevin hart, and louis CK!! cancel culture strikes again!! — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 23, 2021

Louis CK just got nominated for a Grammy, in case people wanted to keep clutching their pearls about the long-term effects of cancel culture. — Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) November 23, 2021

these pc-obsessed cancel culture liberals want it so that you slip up even once, make one little mistake, and boom, your life is over, grammy nomination — maureen monahan (@momonahan) November 23, 2021