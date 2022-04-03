Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” - Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Positions” - Ariana Grande

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” - BTS

“Higher Power” - Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi

“That’s Life” - Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” -Dolly Parton

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

“Before” - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Heartbreak” - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

“You Can Do It” - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

“Alive” - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

“The Business” - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously” - Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” - ILLENIUM

“Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)” - Major Lazer

“Shockwave” - Marshmello

“Free Love” - Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” - Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Double Dealin’” - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

“The Garden” - Rachel Eckroth

“Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti

“At Blue Note Tokyo” - Steve Gadd Band

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” - Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” - Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” - Chris Cornell

“Ohms” - Deftones

“Making A Fire” - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” - Paul McCartney

“Waiting On A War” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” - Deftones

“The Alien” - Dream Theater

“Amazonia” - Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” - Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

“Power Up” - AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A” - Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” - Chris Cornell

“Medicine At Midnight” - Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” - Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore” - Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” - Halsey

“Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” - Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” - St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” - Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage” - Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas

“Good Days” - Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade

“Leave The Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” - Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” - Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” - Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind” - H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” - Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” - Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” - Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” - Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” - Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“m y . l i f e” - Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season” - J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” - Drake

“King’s Disease II” - Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” - Tyler, The Creator

“Donda” - Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” - Jason Isbell

“camera roll” - Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” - Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” - Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” - Eric Bellinger

“Something To Say” - Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” - Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table For Two” - Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” - Masego

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” - Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me” - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You” - H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take” - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best New Age Album

“Brothers” - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides” - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

“Pangaea” - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

“Night + Day” - Opium Moon

“Pieces Of Forever” - Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Kick Those Feet” – Kenny Barron

“Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” – Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations” – The Baylor Project

“SuperBlue” – Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler” – Nnenna Freelon

“Flor” – Gretchen Parlato

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab” – Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

“Skyline” – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Akoustic Band Live” – Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!” – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love” – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

“For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver” – Christian McBride Big Band

“Swirling” – Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets XL” – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Mirror Mirror” – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

“The South Bronx Story” – Carlos Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“El Arte del Bolero” – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

“Joyful” – Dante Bowe

“Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Wait on You” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” – Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby

“Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

“Man of Your Word” – Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition” – Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA” – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger” – Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2” – Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live)” – Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement ”– Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone with My Faith” – Harry Connick Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Songs for the Times” – The Isaacs

“My Savior” – Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo” – Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” – Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua” – Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” – Camilo

“Mendó” – Alex Cuba

“Revelación” – Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” – Bad Bunny

“Jose” – J Balvin

“KG0516” – Karol G

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja” – Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)” – Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen” – Juanes

“Calambre” – Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño” – C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia” – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2” – Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80′s” – Vicente Fernández

“Seis” – Mon Laferte

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 2” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)” – Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!” – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuarentena” – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso” – Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas” – Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru” – Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” – Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret” – Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” – Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon” – Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi

“Bored” – Linda Chorney

“Call Me a Fool” – Valerie June

“Cry” – Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan

“Diamond Studded Shoes” – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola

“Nightflyer” – Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

“Downhill from Everywhere” – Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons” – Los Lobos

“Outside Child” – Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” – Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart” – Béla Fleck

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe” – The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions” – Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See” – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues” – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues” – Blues Traveler

“I Be Trying” – Cedric Burnside

“Be Ready When I Call You” – Guy Davis

“Take Me Back” – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream” – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea” – Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War” – Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up” – Steve Cropper

“662” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely (Live)” – Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” – Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition)” – Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite” – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!” – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops” – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People” – Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco” – Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a” – Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja” − Etana

“Positive Vibration” − Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” − Sean Paul

“Royal” − Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence” − SOJA

“10” − Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends

WINNER: “Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo

“Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: “Mohabbat” − Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” − Femi Kuti

“Blewu” − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

“Essence” − Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Children’s Album

“Actívate” − 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” − 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” − Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World” − Falu

“Crayon Kids” − Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath” − LeVar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis” − Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” − J. Ivy

“8:46” − Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land” − Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine” – Lavell Crawford

“Evolution” – Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely” – Louis C.K.

“Thanks for Risking Your Life” – Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American” – Nate Bargatze

“Zero F***s Given” – Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Helen George

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” – Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater

“Girl from the North Country” – Simon Hale, Conor McPherson, and Dean Sharenow

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” – Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” – Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz

WINNER: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” – Emily Bear

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella” – Various artists

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Various artists

“In the Heights” – Various artists

“One Night in Miami...” – Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists

“Respect” – Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1” – Various artists

WINNER: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton” – Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

WINNER: “Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” (from WandaVision)

WINNER: “All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside)

“All I Know So Far” (from Pink: All I Know So Far)

“Fight For You” (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)

“Speak Now” (from One Night in Miami...)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful Is Black” – Brandee Younger

“Cat and Mouse” – Tom Nazziola

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale” – Vince Mendoza

“Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions” – Arturo O’Farrill

WINNER: “Eberhard” – Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks” – Bill O’Connell

“For the Love of a Princess” – Robin Smith

“Infinite Love” – Emile Mosseri

WINNER: “Meta Knight’s Revenge” – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

“The Struggle Within” – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line” – Ólafur Arnalds

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Tehillah Alphonso

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” – Jacob Collier

“Eleanor Rigby” – Cody Fry

“To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)” – Vince Mendoza

Best Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls”

“Carnage”

“Pakelang”

“Serpentine Prison”

“Zeta”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”

“Color Theory”

“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)”

“77-81”

“Swimming in Circles”

Best Album Notes

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas”

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966”

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology”

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895”

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland”

Best Historical Album

“Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings” – Marian Anderson

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895” – Various Artists

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music” – Various Artists

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)” – Joni Mitchell

“Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)” – Prince

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema – The Marías

Dawn – Yebba

Hey What – Low

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Notes with Attachments – Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late remix) – Tracy Young, remixer (k.d. lang)

“Inside Out” (3scape Drm remix) – 3scape Drm, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé remix) – Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato featuring Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda remix) – Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys

“Clique” – Patricia Barber

“Fine Line” – Harry Styles

“The Future Bites” – Steven Wilson

“Stille Grender” – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline” – Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy” – Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” – Susanna Mälkki

“Glass: Akhnaten” – Karen Kamensek

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” – Simon Rattle

“Little: Soldier Songs” – Corrado Rovaris

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way” – Matthew Guard, conductor

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

“Rising w/The Crossing” – Donald Nally, conductor

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons” – Kaspars Putniņš, conductor

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” – Benedict Sheehan, conductor

“The Singing Guitar” – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking” – JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes” – Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears” – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Bruits” – Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Alone Together” – Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic” – Simone Dinnerstein

“Bach: Sonatas & Partitas” – Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos” – Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach” – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Confessions” – Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

“Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers” – Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

“Mythologies” – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann

“Schubert: Winterreise” – Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows” – Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals - A New World, A New Canon”

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra”

“Cerrone: The Arching Path”

“Plays”

“Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One” – Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes” – Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11′” – Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea” – Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various Artists