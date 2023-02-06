Grammys 2023: Here Are All The Winners

It’s Beyoncé’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

That was the prevailing mood at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Indeed, music’s biggest night was, in many respects, a coronation ceremony for pop music’s reigning queen, who led the pack with nine nominations for her dance-infused album “Renaissance.” She ended up taking home three awards on Sunday night and breaking the record for the most Grammy Awards ― ever.

As history has shown, however, anything can happen at the Grammys, which were hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the third straight year. In a major upset, Harry Styles won Album of the Year for “Harry’s House” over “Renaissance.”

Other surprises included Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” taking home Song of the Year, and Samara Joy winning for Best New Artist.

As always, it was the live performances that made the Grammys a night of must-see TV. Standouts included Lizzo bringing down the house with a gospel-tinged medley of her songs “About Damn Time” and “Special,” and history-making Grammy winners Sam Smith and Kim Petras taking viewers to hell (and back) with a fiery “Unholy.”

The evening’s most heart-wrenching moment, however, occurred when rapper Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, by performing “Without You” and a rendition of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” accompanied by the gospel group Maverick City Music.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Lizzo - Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)





Best Rap Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs





Best Rap Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNER: Rosalía - Motomami

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II

La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves - Legendario

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Various Artists - “Encanto”

Various Artists - “Elvis”

Various Artists - “Stranger Things”: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - “Top Gun: Maverick”

Various Artists - “West Side Story”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Germaine Franco - “Encanto”

Hans Zimmer - “No Time to Die”

Jonny Greenwood - “The Power of the Dog”

Michael Giacchino: “The Batman”

Nicholas Britell - “Succession”: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (“The Woman King”)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. - Sorry

Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Best Music Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5





Best Music Film

WINNER: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Adele - Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber - Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)





Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

Underoath - Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Album Notes

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942





Best Historical Album

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling



Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNER: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage



Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida

Flora Purim - If You Will

Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow - Forever

Best Americana Album

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...

Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be...

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray

Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Best Folk Album

WINNER: Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy

Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins - Spellbound

Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: The Crossing - Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet - What Is American

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved)

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Willie Nelson - Live Forever Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

WINNER: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

Grant Geissman - Blooz

Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy



Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe - So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us

Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Doe - Clarity

Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Maverick City Music - Breathe

Anne Wilson - My Jesus

Chris Tomlin - Always

Elevation Worship - Lion

TobyMac - Life After Death

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River - 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Producer of the Year, Classical

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen



Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: “Into the Woods” 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change

Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical

“Mr. Saturday Night” Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Viola Davis - Finding Me

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History





Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

WINNER: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door