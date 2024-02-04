It could be ladies’ night at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night.
SZA leads in nominations with nine nods, including for record, song and album of the year for her second studio album “SOS.” Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all nabbed several nominations as well. The “Barbie” soundtrack dominated the nominations list with 11 nods.
The Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories — two of the most coveted honors of the night — are dominated by female performers, with Jon Batiste as the only male singer in each category.
The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony — which honors music released from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023 — airs live on CBS and Paramount+ and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
HuffPost reporters and editors will be covering the awards show live. Stay tuned for updates.