Grammys 2024: Read Live Updates

Taylor Swift, SZA and "Barbie" could have big wins on music's biggest night.
It could be ladies’ night at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night.

SZA leads in nominations with nine nods, including for record, song and album of the year for her second studio album “SOS.” Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all nabbed several nominations as well. The “Barbie” soundtrack dominated the nominations list with 11 nods.

The Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories — two of the most coveted honors of the night — are dominated by female performers, with Jon Batiste as the only male singer in each category.

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony — which honors music released from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023 — airs live on CBS and Paramount+ and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

HuffPost reporters and editors will be covering the awards show live. Stay tuned for updates.

Killer Mike Wins Best Rap Album For 'Michael'

The Atlanta rapper also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song, "Scientists and Engineers," which features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.
Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Did Taylor Swift Scheme To Get A Possible Grammys Win?

If you’re wondering how on earth Taylor Swift is nominated for six 2024 Grammy nominations when her “Midnights” album was released in 2022 — you’re not alone. It turns out the “Midnights” album was released on Oct. 21, 2022 — and the deadline for eligibility for the 2023 Grammys ended on Sept. 30, 2022. If I had to venture a guess, I’d assume she didn’t want to face “Record Of The Year” competition from both Beyoncé and Adele (Adele ended up winning, and I’m still mad about it) so she waited to release her album until after that year’s eligibility deadline. Her current competition for “Record Of The Year” is now Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA. They’re all great artists, but it’s not like competing against Beyoncé or Adele. —Cambria

