Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: All The Wacky And Wild Looks

Celebrities arrived in their best and brightest looks for the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
“Barbie” soundtrack stars ― including Billie Eilish, Finneas and Mark Ronson made a playful splash on Sunday, as Dua Lipa kicked off the red carpet in a custom Courrèges look. Dua’s dress screamed chainmail chic, while her Tiffany & Co. necklace included a sweet nod to her “Barbie” character.
Meanwhile, E! host Laverne Cox said she was giving “blood and roses” in her Comme des Garçons, which she said she’d pulled from her own personal archive. While the dress looked gorgeous, Cox said she hadn’t tried sitting down in it yet.
Trevor Noah is back for the fourth consecutive year to host the show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
SZA leads artist nominations with nine for her latest album, “SOS,” which could see her take home record, album and song of the year. Phoebe Bridgers follows closely behind, with eight nominations, while Victoria Monét landed seven of her own.
The six-nomination club at this year’s show is slightly larger, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark and Jack Antonoff on the list.