Entertainmentgrammysred carpet

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: All The Wacky And Wild Looks

There was no shortage of dramatic looks at the Grammys on Sunday night.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Laverne Cox, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot, and Dua Lipa shock and stun on the red carpet.
Laverne Cox, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot, and Dua Lipa shock and stun on the red carpet.
Getty

Celebrities arrived in their best and brightest looks for the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

“Barbie” soundtrack stars ― including Billie Eilish, Finneas and Mark Ronson made a playful splash on Sunday, as Dua Lipa kicked off the red carpet in a custom Courrèges look. Dua’s dress screamed chainmail chic, while her Tiffany & Co. necklace included a sweet nod to her “Barbie” character.

Meanwhile, E! host Laverne Cox said she was giving “blood and roses” in her Comme des Garçons, which she said she’d pulled from her own personal archive. While the dress looked gorgeous, Cox said she hadn’t tried sitting down in it yet.

Trevor Noah is back for the fourth consecutive year to host the show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

SZA leads artist nominations with nine for her latest album, “SOS,” which could see her take home record, album and song of the year. Phoebe Bridgers follows closely behind, with eight nominations, while Victoria Monét landed seven of her own.

The six-nomination club at this year’s show is slightly larger, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark and Jack Antonoff on the list.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Slipknot
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Coi Leray
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Marc Whitmore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sasha Anne
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Eryn Allen Kane
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
ThankGod4Cody
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gayle King
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jacob Collier
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Banbwoi
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lachi
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Sheila E.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
MC Lyte
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Yung Muusik
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan of Slipknot
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Celisse
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Yolanda Adams
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Montaigne
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Sarah Tudzin
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Markell Washington
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Shane
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot