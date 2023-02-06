ShoppingCelebritiesStylegrammys

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Help your wardrobe blossom with inspiration from Lizzo’s floral-applique Dolce & Gabbana cape.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Lizzo sporting a Dolce & Gabanna gown during the 65th Grammys Awards, accented with floral appliqués.
Getty Images/Amy Sussman
The 65th Grammy Awards got off to a vibrant start thanks to a dazzling floral look courtesy of singer Lizzo. The “About Damn Time” singer donned an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown topped by a brilliant oversized cape overflowing with floral appliqués, styled by fashion stylist and consultant Patti Wilson.

Even though we’re still a little ways out from spring, it’s never too early to start finding inspiration for your warm-weather wardrobe. With Lizzo’s flowery look in mind, we rounded up a bouquet of floral dresses that are a breath of fresh air — whether you’re shopping for a springtime wedding or your closet is simply in dire need of a flowery moment.

Ahead, find five dresses that will help you enter spring in full bloom.

1
Asos
A 3D floral puff sleeve mini dress
Make every bouquet jealous by sporting this truly floral-explosive red mini dress. It has 3D flower accents all over and a sweetheart neck line. It comes in women's sizes 12-26.
$74.25 at Asos
2
Asos
A 3D floral cami midi dress
Dazzle in this radiant orange dress, which features flower appliqué accents all over and a square neck line. The midi length makes it perfect for wearing with sandals, heels or your favorite comfy sneakers. It comes in women's sizes 0-14.
$200 at Asos
3
Nordstrom
Stine Goya Elena floral appliqué dress
It doesn't get much more Lizzo-esque than this orange blossom dress, which is covered in floral appliqués. It comes in women's sizes XS-L.
$378 at Nordstrom
4
Asos
A 3D floral corseted midi dress
For your next special event, opt for this striking black allover floral applique dress. It features a midi length and a corset waist. It comes in women's sizes 12-26.
$140 at Asos
5
Amazon
Dress the Population embellished floral gown
In case you have any spring weddings to attend on the horizon, this plunge neck gown is here to give you all the flowery vibes. It comes in multiple colors, including blush pink, black, lilac and light blue and in women's sizes XS-XL.
$298 at Amazon
