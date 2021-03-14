Noah Cyrus's Grammys 'Comforter' Look Serves 'I Wanted To Stay In Bed' Vibes

Noah Cyrus rolled up to the 2021 Grammy Awards looking like she just rolled out of bed.
The 21-year-old is a first-time nominee, up for Best New Artist alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion. She had people talking as soon as she hit the red carpet ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony wearing Schiaparelli Spring 2021 Haute Couture.
Equipped with a sea of cream ruffles, the gown evoked all sorts of imagery for people on Twitter, including a “comforter,” “whipped cream,” “a piece of cauliflower” and “a used tissue.”
Here’s a smattering of the commentary:
