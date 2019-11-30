ENTERTAINMENT

Do You Know Your 2020 Grammy Awards?: Quiz

Now that the American Music Awards are over, let's turn our attention to the next big event in the music industry.
The 62nd Grammys will feature Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.
Taylor Swift ruled the headlines at the recent American Music Awards with her live performance and wins that made her the record-holder for the most AMAs of all time. Who will grab the spotlight in the next round of music awards? To prep you for Grammys, we’ve come up with a quiz to test your knowledge of the musicians to watch.  

 

The Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26. Check out our pre-Grammys coverage here:

2020 Grammys Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Rule

Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Person Ever Nominated In All 4 Top Grammys Categories 

Lizzo Nabs Most 2020 Grammy Nominations Of Any Artist

Nipsey Hussle Scores 3 Posthumous 2020 Grammy Nominations

 

