See All The Best Looks From The Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

Three words: Lizzo. In. White.

There’s a lot to look out for at the Grammys on Sunday. We’ll be watching to see who ― if anyone ― addresses the over the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy, just how many awards most-nominated-artist Lizzo takes home, and how attendees pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The annual event always offers a reprieve from the often too-sartorially-safe red carpets at shows like the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes ― and this year was no different. Stars showed up and showed off in trendy patterns, bright neons and revealing silhouettes.

Check out every look worth seeing from music’s biggest night below.

Lizzo in Versace
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Lizzo at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Billie Eilish at the Grammys.
Shawn Mendes
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Shawn Mendes at the Grammys.
Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Ariana Grande at the Grammys.
Lil Nas X in Versace
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the Grammys.
Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani at the Grammys.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Grammys.
Maggie Rogers in Chanel
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Maggie Rogers at the Grammys.
Camilla Cabello
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Camilla Cabello at the Grammys.
Jack Antonoff
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Jack Antonoff at the Grammys.
Bebe Rexha in Christian Cowan
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha at the Grammys.
Billy Porter in Baja East
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Grammys.
The Jonas Brothers
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas at the Grammys.
Brandi Carlile
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile at the Grammys.
Shania Twain
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Shania Twain at the Grammys.
Tyler, the Creator
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Tyler, the Creator at the Grammys.
Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil at the Grammys.
H.E.R.
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
H.E.R. at the Grammys.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammys.
BTS
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
BTS at the Grammys.
Rosalia
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rosalia at the Grammys.
Ben Platt
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Ben Platt at the Grammys.
Jessie Reyez
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jessie Reyez at the Grammys.
Tess Holliday in Lirika Matosh, Onna Ehrlich and Natalie Mills.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tess Holliday at the Grammys.
Brad Goreski
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brad Goreski at the Grammys.
Lily Singh
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Lily Singh at the Grammys.
Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the Grammys.
Roberta Flack
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Roberta Flack at the Grammys.
JoJo
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
JoJo at the Grammys.
Ricky Rebel
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Ricky Rebel at the Grammys.
Esperanza Spalding
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding at the Grammys.
