There’s a lot to look out for at the Grammys on Sunday. We’ll be watching to see who ― if anyone ― addresses the over the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy, just how many awards most-nominated-artist Lizzo takes home, and how attendees pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.
The annual event always offers a reprieve from the often too-sartorially-safe red carpets at shows like the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes ― and this year was no different. Stars showed up and showed off in trendy patterns, bright neons and revealing silhouettes.
Check out every look worth seeing from music’s biggest night below.
Lizzo in Versace
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli
Lil Nas X in Versace
Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Maggie Rogers in Chanel
Camilla Cabello
Jack Antonoff
Bebe Rexha in Christian Cowan
Billy Porter in Baja East
The Jonas Brothers
Brandi Carlile
Shania Twain
Tyler, the Creator
Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra
H.E.R.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
BTS
Rosalia
Ben Platt
Jessie Reyez
Tess Holliday in Lirika Matosh, Onna Ehrlich and Natalie Mills.
Brad Goreski
Lily Singh
Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Roberta Flack
JoJo
Ricky Rebel
Esperanza Spalding
