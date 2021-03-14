The Grammy Awards are back and the red carpet is as wild as ever.

At the 2021 awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, things looked a little different, because the only people attending were those up for awards themselves. But that didn’t stop celebrities from going all out.

DaBaby showed up and showed out in a slick Dolce and Gabbana suit, paired with velvet loafers, a green and red hat, and jewels galore. Meanwhile, stylist and E! red carpet host Brad Goreski gave viewers a lesson in color blocking, pairing a bright pink shirt with a teal suit, all by Versace, with Louboutin shoes and Levian jewels.

Doja Cat embodied all that is Grammys fashion ― according to Goreski ― in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown with neon green feathers and cat claws on the sleeves.

Check out all the looks below:

