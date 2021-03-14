ENTERTAINMENT

2021 Grammys: See All The Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Check out what all your favorite celebs wore.

The Grammy Awards are back and the red carpet is as wild as ever.  

At the 2021 awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, things looked a little different, because the only people attending were those up for awards themselves. But that didn’t stop celebrities from going all out.

DaBaby showed up and showed out in a slick Dolce and Gabbana suit, paired with velvet loafers, a green and red hat, and jewels galore. Meanwhile, stylist and E! red carpet host Brad Goreski gave viewers a lesson in color blocking, pairing a bright pink shirt with a teal suit, all by Versace, with Louboutin shoes and Levian jewels. 

Doja Cat embodied all that is Grammys fashion ― according to Goreski ― in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown with neon green feathers and cat claws on the sleeves. 

Check out all the looks below: 

  • DaBaby
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Brittany Howard
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Debi Nova
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jhay Cortez
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Maren Morris
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Brandi Carlile
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Mickey Guyton
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Mapy
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • BTS
    Getty
  • Megan Thee Stallion
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
  • Dan + Shay
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
  • Jhené Aiko
    Rich Fury via Getty Images

Lizzo

Brad Goreski

Nina Parker

Erin Lim 

