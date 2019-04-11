POLITICS

Greg Craig, Ex-Obama White House Counsel, Indicted By Grand Jury

The charges stem from an investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Greg Craig, a White House counsel in the Obama administration, on charges of making false statements and hiding information from the Department of Justice related to his work on behalf of Ukraine.

“Craig, 74, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for willfully falsifying and concealing material facts from the [Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit],” the DOJ said in a statement.

The charges against Craig stem from an investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

