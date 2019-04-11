Greg Craig, Ex-Obama White House Counsel, Indicted By Grand Jury

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Greg Craig, a White House counsel in the Obama administration, on charges of making false statements and hiding information from the Department of Justice related to his work on behalf of Ukraine.

It's official: DOJ announces grand jury indicted former Obama WH counsel Gregory Craig pic.twitter.com/Tud3i2XwYn — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 11, 2019

“Craig, 74, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for willfully falsifying and concealing material facts from the [Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit],” the DOJ said in a statement.

The charges against Craig stem from an investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.