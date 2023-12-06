Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Ignites Debate After First Female Protagonist Unveiled

The internet has something new to gripe about (no surprise there), and this time it’s over the announcement that a female character will helm the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI.
On Tuesday, Rockstar Games released the long-awaited teaser for the sixth installment of the game’s franchise on its YouTube channel after the trailer was initially leaked.
In the Vice City-set trailer that’s already amassed 93 million views, fans meet Lucia, the first playable female protagonist to be introduced in the open-world gaming series.
While the plot remains under wraps, the teaser showcases a slew of the typical GTA-style racy scenes you would expect, including a woman twerking on top of a car as it speeds down the street, raucous parties and a massive alligator sauntering into a convenience store.
Though it was first reported last summer that a female protagonist would star in the upcoming game, it seems certain fans were triggered by finally laying eyes on the change in the teaser.
Many accused Rockstar Games of trying to be “woke” by having a woman lead the game.
Others stepped in to defend the gaming studio’s decision to showcase a leading lady.
The release of the trailer for GTA 6 comes a decade after 2013’s GTA 5 dropped.
Despite the trailer’s initial mixed reviews, a press release promises that the game will be the “most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”
Grand Theft Auto VI has yet to secure an exact release date but is set to drop sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5, computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S.