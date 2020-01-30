University Football Coach In Michigan Who Called Hitler A ‘Great Leader’ Resigns

A Michigan university football coach who described Adolf Hitler as a “great leader” announced his resignation on Thursday, a week after his remarks about the Nazi dictator were published in the school paper.

“In a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question, I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” the coach, Morris Berger, said in a statement. “There is no justifiable excuse — it was insensitive and not my intent.”

Berger, hired earlier this month as the offensive coordinator for Grand Valley State University’s football team, was interviewed by the school’s student-run paper, the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He was posed a series of questions about his personal background and coaching experience — and, at the end of the interview, was asked which three historical figures he’d choose to have dinner with.

“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger said. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”

The coach also picked former President John F. Kennedy and explorer Christopher Columbus — whose legacy included enslaving and massacring scores of Indigenous people in the Americas — as his two other dinner companions.

Berger’s remarks about Hitler prompted public outrage.

Grand Valley State University suspended the coach on Monday and vowed to conduct a “though investigation.” The university, located in Allendale, said in a statement that Berger’s remarks “do not reflect [its] values.”

Apologizing for his comments, Berger said Thursday that he’d “failed myself, my parents and this university.”

“I recognize that I cannot undo the hurt and the embarrassment I have caused. But I can control the way I choose to positively learn from my mistake moving forward,” he said.