60-Year-Old Grandfather Fatally Shot By Teen Over Blocking Bus Aisle: Police

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting a man on a Colorado bus following a dispute over blocking the aisle, Denver police announced.
Richard Sanchez was identified by his family as the victim of the shooting, which occurred a few blocks from his home on Jan. 27, Fox affiliate KDVR reported.
Police said that before the shooting, there had been a verbal exchange between the teen and the 60-year-old about the victim’s leg blocking the aisle of the bus.
Police said that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
According to KDVR, Sanchez’s family didn’t find out about the bus incident or his death until they tried to report him missing on Monday.
Sanchez’s grandson, Joseph Chavez, told the outlet that he felt “heartbroken” and that the situation “feels unreal.”
“I don’t understand how someone could do that to such an honest person,” Chavez told KDVR. “It’s been hard because we didn’t know where he was at, and the whole time, he was at the hospital and they didn’t contact us. Nobody was there with him during his last breath.”
Police said that the 13-year-old is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
The Denver Police Department told HuffPost that no further information could currently be provided.