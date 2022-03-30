Grandma Dorothea Taylor Challenges Questlove In 'Tonight Show' Drum-Off

A 71-year-old grandmother from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, challenged “The Tonight Show” bandleader Questlove to a drum-off on Tuesday ― and she killed it.

Dorothea Taylor and Questlove exchanged riffs with the guest holding her own. Then she took a crack at Phil Collins’ famous drumming segment from “In The Air Tonight.” (Check it out below.) Taylor was invited on the show as part of host Jimmy Fallon’s “Nana Week,” in honor of his new children’s book “Nana Loves You More.”

