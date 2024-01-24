When I was young, my mom had the foresight to ask my grandparents to fill out a memory book for me. The intention was to capture the details of their childhoods and their lives — those precious memories that only they knew of — to record them for the future when I was older and for posterity’s sake.
Thirty years later, I’m so grateful that she did. I now have a book full of anecdotes and facts that I wouldn’t have known, and that I get to enjoy in my grandparents’ distinctive handwriting and voice.
While the memory book I have is from the good ol’ ’90s, I’ve picked out some great options from Amazon, Target and Etsy that will preserve your memories and legacy for your loved ones in the future. You really can’t go wrong with whatever you select, though: The real importance is in your own story, which only you can tell.
(And if you’re reading this as a parent or grandchild, it’s a great option for you to buy for your parents and grandparents to fill out, as well!)
