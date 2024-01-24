Amazon

An elegant book that lets your grandchild get to know the world you lived in

In addition to your memories, this cloth-covered, silver foil-stamped hardcover book asks about everything from your nuclear family’s genealogy (your grandchild’s great- and great-great-grandparents) to what was happening in the news during your youth, including how much things cost (which is sure to really trip them out). This version is addressed simply to a grandchild without specifying whether it’s from grandma or grandpa, which some might appreciate.