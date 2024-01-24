ShoppingGift Guidesgrandparents

This Affordable Grandparents Gift Is Sure To Become An Heirloom

This thoughtful keepsake will preserve memories for your family, for years to come.
Memory books for grandparents to fill out make a great gift to family members.
Amazon
When I was young, my mom had the foresight to ask my grandparents to fill out a memory book for me. The intention was to capture the details of their childhoods and their lives — those precious memories that only they knew of — to record them for the future when I was older and for posterity’s sake.

Thirty years later, I’m so grateful that she did. I now have a book full of anecdotes and facts that I wouldn’t have known, and that I get to enjoy in my grandparents’ distinctive handwriting and voice.

While the memory book I have is from the good ol’ ’90s, I’ve picked out some great options from Amazon, Target and Etsy that will preserve your memories and legacy for your loved ones in the future. You really can’t go wrong with whatever you select, though: The real importance is in your own story, which only you can tell.

(And if you’re reading this as a parent or grandchild, it’s a great option for you to buy for your parents and grandparents to fill out, as well!)

1
Etsy
A stately two-in-one memory book and photo album
Combining the best of photo albums and written memory books, this elegant hardback has dedicated space for you to add photos of a given occasion, and then explain the details of the photo and memories associated with it.
$28 at Etsy
2
Amazon
A reviewer-favorite option with guided prompts and colorful illustrations
One Amazon reviewer wrote that this option is a "beautiful quality book for created for a beautiful purpose.” We agree. With an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this thoughtful heirloom has 96 pages of guided prompts for grandma or grandpa to record the details of their lives throughout the years, including traditions, life lessons and family stories. It also has a handy family tree for them to fill in and a sturdy back pocket for storing photos and other mementos.
Grandma: $13.04+ at Amazon (regularly $16.30+)Grandpa: $16.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bestselling artist-designed book with especially thought-provoking prompts
This book was designed by an artist to make it a particularly special keepsake. Its gold-foil and linen cover and acid-free, archival-quality paper ensure that it’s not only elegant, but will also stand the test of time. Its carefully designed prompts cover grandma or grandpa’s early childhood, work, values, words of wisdom and more — including the best advice they ever received and what they might’ve done differently if given the chance.

There are also versions for moms and dads to fill out, and the books are also available at Target (Grandma for $20.99 and Grandpa for $20.49) and at Etsy (Grandma for $28.99 and Grandpa for $28.99).
Grandma: $20.80 at AmazonGrandpa: $20.49 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An option with both serious and fun unique questions
This version has over 200 journal prompts, separated into short and detailed questions, to cover every important piece of your life. In addition to the standard important stuff, some of these prompts are delightfully designed to be quirkier than usual, asking about your favorite number, your favorite way to spend a Sunday or unwind after a hard day, your favorite movie snack, etc.

This brand also offers a version for moms or dads to fill out.
Grandma: $11.04+ at AmazonGrandpa: $11.02+ at Amazon
5
Etsy
A “generational story” journal that covers adventure and advice
This linen hardback is designed to situate your legacy within the context of the generations that came before you (like your own parents!) and after, like your children, making it an especially meaningful pick to provide to your family. It covers all areas of your life, plus includes a section for detailing adventures and advice, which is sure to thrill. It has a handy table of contents, an area for you to write in your family tree and blank pages at the back for additional thoughts and notes.
$30 at Etsy$30 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An elegant book that lets your grandchild get to know the world you lived in
In addition to your memories, this cloth-covered, silver foil-stamped hardcover book asks about everything from your nuclear family’s genealogy (your grandchild’s great- and great-great-grandparents) to what was happening in the news during your youth, including how much things cost (which is sure to really trip them out). This version is addressed simply to a grandchild without specifying whether it’s from grandma or grandpa, which some might appreciate.
$15.68 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A time capsule that incorporates stories and life lessons
This colorful book highlights life stories and nuggets of wisdom, with questions about grandparents’ schooldays, experience raising a family and more, plus the impact that resilience, gratitude and courage has had in their life. It has 100 questions in total and sports a flat-lay design for easy writing.
$17.99 at Amazon$17.99 at Target
8
Amazon
A memory book that thoughtfully incorporates photos
There’s dedicated space for you to insert photos in this memory book, and it also includes a table of contents so neither the writer nor the reader gets lost.
$12.49 at Amazon

