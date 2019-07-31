YouTube personality Grant Thompson, whose “The King of Random” channel entertained millions with life hacks and experiments, died in a paragliding crash at age 38, according to reports.

Thompson was killed in the accident Monday evening in Utah, his brother Mark confirmed to TMZ. The Canadian-born social media star was married and had four children, “Entertainment Tonight Canada” noted.

A statement on The King of Random Instagram announced his death on Tuesday “with great sadness,” and urged fans to perform an act of kindness to honor his legacy.

Thompson’s channel posted a video homage.

Thompson began his channel in 2010 and has amassed more than 2.4 billion views, according to YouTube.

Among his most viral entries was “How To Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” which has attracted more than 34 million views since it was posted in 2015.