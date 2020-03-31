U.S. NEWS

Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

The illustration shows the testing procedure in unnerving detail.

A doctor has shared an unnerving illustration of how the coronavirus is tested for in a bid to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday tweeted an image showing “how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.” “You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome,” Peck wrote.

Peck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. But people who have been tested for the virus ― that has so far sickened more than 164,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,100 ― attested to the unpleasantness of the procedure that involves a sterile swab being placed at the back of the patient’s nasal passage for several seconds.

Others, meanwhile, suggested the image was the perfect motivation to continue social distancing and remaining in shelter:

