ShoppingBack To Schoolmathlearning

6 Highly-Rated Graphing Calculators That You Can Get At Target

These top-rated devices will help you conquer all those complicated equations.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Casio FX <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcasio-fx-9750giii-graphing-calculator%2F-%2FA-89544433" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="9750GIII" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcasio-fx-9750giii-graphing-calculator%2F-%2FA-89544433" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">9750GIII</a> and Texas Instruments <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftexas-instruments-ti-89-titanium-advanced-graphing-calculator%2F-%2FA-538637" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TI-89 Titanium" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6504ab51e4b05e98accb0339&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftexas-instruments-ti-89-titanium-advanced-graphing-calculator%2F-%2FA-538637" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">TI-89 Titanium</a> graphing calculators
Target
Casio FX 9750GIII and Texas Instruments TI-89 Titanium graphing calculators

For some students, a good and reliable graphing calculator is very important to get through high school and even later on in college. In fact, with classrooms getting more and more competitive every year, you may consider using one early on in the learning process to familiarize yourself with its functions and use.

With the thought of higher test scores on math and science classes, we rounded up some of the highest-rated graphing calculators at Target. Whether you need one to get through algebra, geometry and calculus or while taking the SAT or the ACT, there’s an option for you in the list ahead.

1
Target
A graphing calculator for beginners
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The Casio FX 9750GIII graphing calculator is affordable and sleek, ideal for students first learning algebra and pre-calculus. As an entry-level graphing calculator, it features a spacious display and a simple icon-based menu. It also has a number of functions like graphing, calculating values, programming Python, and much more.

Meanwhile, the graphing calculator even comes with a slide-on hard case to protect it from drops, scratches, and other mishaps. It’s even math teacher-approved.

Promising review: “I am a hs math teacher. While I prefer the TI graphing calculators, the price is not affordable for many students especially those who most like won’t be taking math in college. So this calculator is an affordable alternative for Algebra 2, statistics, and pre-calc hs classes.” — RosieT
$54.99 at Target (originally $64.99)
2
Target
A color graphing calculator
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Casio 3D color graphing calculator (FX-CG50) is best for advanced students — thanks to its 3.17-inch high resolution color LCD display, lightweight design and intuitive icon-based menu. It even features a display that allows you to input math formulas — such as fractions, powers, logarithms, roots, and others — as they appear in textbooks.

Promising review: “I purchased this for my college statistics class and I’m really liking it so far. Great deal it shipped fast and in pristine condition with usb cable and batteries. I panicked a little at first because I had no idea how to use it but everything is explained on the online manual. I recommend downloading manual to adobe on cell phone so that you can search key words on how to calculate different formulas in class. Once you figure out I feel like the user interface is cleaner than the ti84, quicker and better looking too.” — Nikki
$94.99 at Target
3
Target
A powerful graphing calculator
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If you’re taking engineering courses, then the Texas Instruments TI-89 Titanium advanced graphing calculator is best. It features a powerful Computer Algebra System (CAS) that allows you to manipulate and explore math expressions, while the calculator is used to solve equations symbolically, expand variable expressions, discover antiderivatives, and much more.

It even lets you download apps, such as EE*Pro for analysis, equations, and reference; CellSheet for data and text entry and cell formulas; NoteFolio for note taking, and others.

Promising review: “The ti 89 titanium is amazing. It is well worth the money. It is a great calculator for the upper math classes but I do not recommend it for high schooler's unless their teacher requests it. It is complicated getting used to it at first but after you get use to it it is cool.” — Math Whiz
$130.99 at Target
4
Target
An all-around graphing calculator
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus graphing calculator is a good pick for high school and college students since it features a multi-line display and diverse graph styles for all sorts of math and science courses. It works great for simple equations and complex functions, alike. While it doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, it's been considered as a gold standard for classrooms for decades.

Promising review: “This calculator hasn't changed much in decades. Still provides the same functions. Those same functions still work. The math has not changed in all this time, only the way the math is taught has changed. This thing is just a fixture of modern society much as the abacus was to math so many moons before it.” — OldManofMath
$139.99 at Target
5
Target
A versatile graphing calculator
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

The Texas Instruments 84 Plus CE graphing calculator is very flexible in use because it’s fantastic for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students, while it’s also powerful enough for math and science courses too.

It features a high-resolution and full-color backlit display and a rechargeable battery with a total life capacity of up to 30 days per charge. (That’s days and not hours.) The calculator even has a built-in USB port, so you can transfer formulas and data to a laptop.

Promising review: “I'm still in high school and this calculator has been perfect so far for calc. The colors make graphs easier to see and there is no learning curve.” — jenny
$110 at Target
6
Target
A fast graphing calculator
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If you’re looking for something that’s speedy and powerful, then the Texas Instruments Nspire CX II graphing calculator fits the bill with its excellent performance, thin and lightweight design, interactive visuals and menus, simple navigation, and other features. It even has the extensive TI-Nspire CX Student Software on-board, which allows students to save their work into one handy and exportable document.

Promising review: “i needed this calculator for some college math classes and it definitely serves its purpose and is so easy to use. the visuals on it are awesome and i would definitely recommend ti nspire over ti 84 if you're given the option. also price is comparable and pretty much equal to other retailers and had good fast free shipping” — emily
$164.99 at Target

Related

shoppingBack To Schoolmathlearning

Before You Go

Amazon Basics dimmable bulbs six-pack

The Lightbulbs That Decorators Swear By For Warm And Cozy Ambiance

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE