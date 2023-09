6 Highly-Rated Graphing Calculators That You Can Get At Target

A color graphing calculator

4.5 out of 5 starsThe Casio 3D color graphing calculator (FX-CG50) is best for advanced students — thanks to its 3.17-inch high resolution color LCD display, lightweight design and intuitive icon-based menu. It even features a display that allows you to input math formulas — such as fractions, powers, logarithms, roots, and others — as they appear in textbooks.“I purchased this for my college statistics class and I’m really liking it so far. Great deal it shipped fast and in pristine condition with usb cable and batteries. I panicked a little at first because I had no idea how to use it but everything is explained on the online manual. I recommend downloading manual to adobe on cell phone so that you can search key words on how to calculate different formulas in class. Once you figure out I feel like the user interface is cleaner than the ti84, quicker and better looking too.” — Nikki