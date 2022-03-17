I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest Here it is, in real life.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding TikTok at all costs, you probably already know about or might have tried the grated egg trend. The #gratedegg hashtag on TikTok has more than 23 million views, and even celebrities like Jessica Alba have tried it.

As far as food hacks go, this one is super simple. Take a hard-boiled egg (preferably chilled in the refrigerator beforehand) and grate it over avocado toast. Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh of healthyishfoods has the most popular video showcasing the grated egg avocado toast, with 3.6 million views as of the writing of this story.

In the TikTok, Thomas-Drawbaugh toasts a thick slice of crusty bread, then tops it with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg, salt, pepper and three dollops of Sriracha. She uses a Microplane to grate the egg, which results in fine ribbons and a fluffy texture. Other TikTok users have used graters with larger holes, and this results in something closer to shredded cheese. For peak fluffiness, use a Microplane if you have one.

Since eggs are my favorite food and I enjoy them in a variety of preparations, I had to try the grated egg. Following Thomas-Drawbaugh’s recipe, I topped a slice of toasted sourdough bread with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg and a drizzle of Sriracha. I substituted the salt and pepper with my go-to seasoning, Tony Chachere’s.

First off, it looks amazing. Grating the egg not only gives it more volume, but it also allows you to evenly distribute the egg over the toast, which is a win for me –– I love a “perfect bite” that includes every element on a plate.

Looks aside, it tastes incredible. I’m not a person who likes hot sauce (I have a low tolerance for spice), but the creamy flavors and texture of the mayo and avocado balanced the Sriracha perfectly. In grated form, the egg flavor is more subtle and for me, the Kewpie mayonnaise stood out the most.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest The necessary ingredients.

That said, there are a few things to be aware of when making this recipe at home. Though it isn’t mentioned in the TikTok, on Thomas-Drawbaugh’s blog post about the recipe, she recommends using store-bought hard-boiled eggs that have already been peeled and refrigerated. If you’re boiling eggs at home, make sure to let them rest in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. This helps the egg to firm up and makes it easier to grate.

Even after chilling my boiled eggs, I found that I needed to be gentle when grating on the Microplane, since moving too fast resulted in the egg falling apart in chunks. I managed to grate about 70% of the egg before giving up and eating the rest. Even though I didn’t grate the entire egg, there was still a generous amount on my avocado toast.

My husband also tried the grated egg avocado toast, and although he did like it, he took off points for temperature. While the grated egg offers a fluffy texture and impressive appearance, he didn’t love the fact that he was eating cold eggs. If you’re the type of person who boils eggs in bulk and usually has them on hand, grating them over avocado toast, salads and other foods is a great idea. While it takes some prior preparation, grating a boiled egg over avocado toast means you don’t have to get a pan dirty to make it.

Over-easy eggs will still be my go-to for avocado toast, since they require no prior prep, but I can definitely see myself making this recipe again if I’m feeling a little fancy.