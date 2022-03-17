Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Pro tip: There's one step you need to do way ahead of time if you want to avoid disaster.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Here it is, in real life.
Abigail Abesamis Demarest
Here it is, in real life.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding TikTok at all costs, you probably already know about or might have tried the grated egg trend. The #gratedegg hashtag on TikTok has more than 23 million views, and even celebrities like Jessica Alba have tried it.

As far as food hacks go, this one is super simple. Take a hard-boiled egg (preferably chilled in the refrigerator beforehand) and grate it over avocado toast. Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh of healthyishfoods has the most popular video showcasing the grated egg avocado toast, with 3.6 million views as of the writing of this story.

In the TikTok, Thomas-Drawbaugh toasts a thick slice of crusty bread, then tops it with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg, salt, pepper and three dollops of Sriracha. She uses a Microplane to grate the egg, which results in fine ribbons and a fluffy texture. Other TikTok users have used graters with larger holes, and this results in something closer to shredded cheese. For peak fluffiness, use a Microplane if you have one.

@healthyishfoods Grated Egg Avocado Toast #gratedegg #egg #gratedeggtoast #toast #eggsandwich #breakfast #sandwich #avocadotoast #avocadotoastwithegg #tiktokfood ♬ TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins

Since eggs are my favorite food and I enjoy them in a variety of preparations, I had to try the grated egg. Following Thomas-Drawbaugh’s recipe, I topped a slice of toasted sourdough bread with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg and a drizzle of Sriracha. I substituted the salt and pepper with my go-to seasoning, Tony Chachere’s.

First off, it looks amazing. Grating the egg not only gives it more volume, but it also allows you to evenly distribute the egg over the toast, which is a win for me –– I love a “perfect bite” that includes every element on a plate.

Looks aside, it tastes incredible. I’m not a person who likes hot sauce (I have a low tolerance for spice), but the creamy flavors and texture of the mayo and avocado balanced the Sriracha perfectly. In grated form, the egg flavor is more subtle and for me, the Kewpie mayonnaise stood out the most.

The necessary ingredients.
Abigail Abesamis Demarest
The necessary ingredients.

That said, there are a few things to be aware of when making this recipe at home. Though it isn’t mentioned in the TikTok, on Thomas-Drawbaugh’s blog post about the recipe, she recommends using store-bought hard-boiled eggs that have already been peeled and refrigerated. If you’re boiling eggs at home, make sure to let them rest in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. This helps the egg to firm up and makes it easier to grate.

Even after chilling my boiled eggs, I found that I needed to be gentle when grating on the Microplane, since moving too fast resulted in the egg falling apart in chunks. I managed to grate about 70% of the egg before giving up and eating the rest. Even though I didn’t grate the entire egg, there was still a generous amount on my avocado toast.

My husband also tried the grated egg avocado toast, and although he did like it, he took off points for temperature. While the grated egg offers a fluffy texture and impressive appearance, he didn’t love the fact that he was eating cold eggs. If you’re the type of person who boils eggs in bulk and usually has them on hand, grating them over avocado toast, salads and other foods is a great idea. While it takes some prior preparation, grating a boiled egg over avocado toast means you don’t have to get a pan dirty to make it.

Over-easy eggs will still be my go-to for avocado toast, since they require no prior prep, but I can definitely see myself making this recipe again if I’m feeling a little fancy.

A Microplane rasp grater

Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Cheap Kitchen Tool Under $25

FoodRecipesTikTokavocado toast

MORE IN LIFE

Travel

It’s A Tough Time To Be A ‘Disney Gay’

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here’s Why And How To Cope.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Shopping

9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Shopping

Actually Good Car Air Fresheners That Aren't Those Dreaded Scent Trees

Shopping

13 Simple Swaps To Make Your Beauty Routine More Eco-Friendly

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

Going To A Concert Soon? These Amazing Earplugs Can Save Your Ears

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

17 Wardrobe Upgrades From Amazon, Hand-Picked By Influencers

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Travel

10 Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Food & Drink

Is Olive Oil Good For Us Or Not? Here's What Experts Argue About.

Shopping

28 Little Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Work/Life

5 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot Before You Even Apply

Shopping

9 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With A Toxic Parent As An Adult (And How To Cope)

Wellness

Why Some People Still Haven't Gotten COVID

Shopping

This Julia Child Kitchen Hack Is A Must For Small Spaces

Shopping

11 Gluten-Free Baking Ingredients You Need In Your Pantry Right Now

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler