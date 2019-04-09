Grease' Prequel 'Summer Loving' In The Works

“Grease” is going to be the word once again, now that Paramount has put a prequel of the popular film into development.

The Hollywood Reporter says the proposed film is titled “Summer Loving,” and will tackle the fateful meeting between Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, the characters played in the 1978 smash by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

John August, a veteran writer behind such films as “Big Fish” and ”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” will write the script.