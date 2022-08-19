'Grease' Is Coming Back To Theaters To Honor Late Actor Olivia Newton-John

Tell me about it, stud.

The iconic ’70s movie “Grease” is making a return to the big screen this weekend after star Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, Consequence reported.

AMC Theatres will host screenings at 135 of its locations for a reduced rate of $5. A portion of ticket sales will go toward breast cancer research, company CEO Adam Aron tweeted.

Newton-John, who played Sandy alongside John Travolta’s character Danny, died on August 8 from breast cancer.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

The 1978 classic was once the highest-grossing musical film of all-time, eclipsing a record held by “The Sound of Music.” The movie’s record was trumped after the release of “Les Misérables” in 2012.

In 2020, the Library of Congress announced “Grease” would be added to the National Film Registry.

The film’s success led to its sequel, “Grease 2,” starring actors Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer.

