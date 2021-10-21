Food & Drink

Funny And Relatable Tweets About 'The Great British Bake Off'

"the uk needs to legalise weed so the great british bake off can have edibles week"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

It’s that time of year again! And no, we’re not talking about fall or Halloween. There’s a new season of “The Great British Bake Off.”

The reality baking competition ― also known as “GBBO” for short, or “The Great British Baking Show” in the U.S. ― began airing its 12th season in late September. Since then, viewers have been tuning in each week to watch another crop of delightful amateur bakers vie for the title of star baker.

For American audiences, the show offers a hilarious introduction to obscure British desserts, and it’s refreshing to watch a reality competition show where the contestants are actually nice to each other and seem genuinely happy (or “chuffed,” as they say) to be there. That’s the word on Twitter, anyway.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny “GBBO” tweets, including one from co-presenter Matt Lucas, to get you through this season.

NetflixThe Great British Bake OffThe Great British Baking ShowMatt Lucas